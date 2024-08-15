Let’s Eat, Mississippi: Top 5 Mississippi-centric sandwiches

When you think of a “Mississippi sandwich,” what comes to mind?

No comfort food is as simple, hearty, or iconic as the sandwich. Delicious bread, slathered in mayo or a secret sauce, with pretty much any filling your heart desires.



When I think of a sandwich that is just so… Mississippi…these are the ones that cross my mind.

Smokes

Smokes–spicy, if you dare– are slider sandwiches made from the innards of those bright red sausages, cooked to greasy perfection on a flat top. The one-and-only true Smokes are found at Big Apple Inn in Jackson. For over 80 years, the Farish street staple has been slinging smokes either with no spice, mild, or spicy, along with a healthy helping of their house-made hot sauce. Should you get the spicy, your mouth will be on fire in the most delicious way.



I’m not partial to the Big Apple Inn just because I think the smokes are great. The place has a reputation, and honestly, somewhat of a cult following. Big Apple Inn has been featured on Food Network, CNN, even ESPN Game Day.

Anthony Bourdain even visited.

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

(Photo from GB Instagram)

Fried green tomatoes are good as a stand-alone dish. Many times, you’ll find fried green tomatoes as an appetizer at restaurants.



But the fried green tomato sandwich is an immaculate homage to the southern delicacy. Breaded and fried crispy, what better way to improve the already perfect fried green tomato than to add more fat and carbs?

The FGT and Praline BLT is a delectable twist on the fried green tomato sandwich. The bacon is candied and fried with a delicious sweetness that counteracts the tangy green tomato. Shredded lettuce adds even more crunch to this sandwich. You’ll only find this amazing sandwich at Georgia Blue locations in Flowood, Madison, Brookhaven, Starkville, and Southaven.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

(Photo from The Shed Facebook)

Tender, juicy pulled pork is enough to make your eyes roll back in your head in its own right. But added onto a delicious bun with signature sauce? The pulled pork sandwich is a slice (or shred?) of heaven.

Look no further than The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, for a pulled pork sandwich that will knock your socks off. Folks usually describe The Shed’s barbecue as delicious and yummy, or silently; they show approval while inhaling more of the pulled pork.

But don’t just take the word of fans – The Shed is a three-time champion in the World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest – the largest pork barbeque contest in the world.

Fried Bologna Sandwich

(Photo from SweetPea’s Trip Advisor)

A fried bologna sandwich was a summertime lunch staple when I was a kid. It was my job to remove the red rind from around each slice of bologna, and it was my stepdad’s job to pan-fry them to the point of being nearly black before we smothered them in mustard and slapped them on plain white bread.



But I’m grown now, and my tastes have evolved. These days the bologna sandwich at SweetPea’s Table in Olive Branch is more up to par with my developed palate. The bologna is battered and deep-fried or grilled to perfection. You get to choose the style: the traditional lettuce, mayo, and tomato topping, or go for a more barbecue feel with slaw and barbecue sauce.

Egg and Olive Sandwich

(Photo from Brent’s Drugs Facebook)

Cold, creamy, and full of flavor… the egg and olive sandwich takes you back to family get-togethers at Nana’s house. It’s another one of those sandwiches that is just so simple: briny olives, boiled eggs, and mayo. There’s not much to it, but it hits the spot. And they make a great tea sandwich for parties.

For ages, egg and olive sandwiches have been a menu item at the historic Brent’s Drugs in the Fondren district in Jackson. Boasting Fish’s Original Recipe, this classic sandwich is paired with another simple culinary masterpiece–the potato chip.

To get the full Brent’s Drugs egg and olive experience, order it like Skeeter, played by Emma Stone, in the film adaptation of The Help, which was filmed at the diner and around Mississippi. Egg and olive on rye, paired with a Coke float.

Bonus: Elvis’ Fried Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich

(Photo from Canva)

The King of Rock and Roll hailed from Tupelo, Mississippi. He was known for his charm, good looks, acting skills, and amazing voice. His gyrating hips had girls going crazy, with others clutching their pearls at such behavior.

But even with all these attributes, Elvis Presley also went down in history for his favorite snack. A fried peanut butter and banana sandwich.



While surely there are restaurants out there that serve the unique sandwich, or a variation of it, you need to make this one at home to get the full effect.



Here’s the recipe from the cookbook Are You Hungry Tonight? Elvis’s Favorite Recipes by Brenda Butler:

Two slices of white bread

Creamy peanut butter

Banana slices

Butter

Toast the bread first, then smear each slice with a healthy heap of creamy peanut butter. Top the peanut butter with sliced bananas. Assemble the sandwich, and then butter the outside. Toss it in a frying pan (with more butter) and cook it until the middle is warm and gooey.



Some variations of this sandwich have added bacon. It’s said the King himself liked this sandwich deep-fried. The sandwich needed to be floating, or else there wasn’t enough butter.

What do you think? What is your favorite Mississippi sandwich?