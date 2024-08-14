Jackson City Councilwoman Lee resigns

In a letter, Ward 2’s Angelique Lee said she was not at liberty to discuss the circumstances surrounding her resignation.

Jackson City Councilwoman Angelique Lee has resigned.

Lee’s departure from the Capital City’s governing board was announced Wednesday by Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay, Council President, in a press office outside City Hall.

“Under these unfortunate circumstances, the Ward 2 seat is now vacant,” said Lindsay, reading a statement. “My intent today is to reassure the people of Jackson that the urgent legislative affairs of the city will continue uninterrupted.”

Lee’s resignation letter, provided to media, said she was not at liberty to discuss the circumstances surrounding her resignation. She expressed gratitude for being elected to serve Ward 2, a post she has held since 2020.

Lee’s City Council Facebook page has also been taken down, saying that the content isn’t available.

Lee’s resignation comes amid speculation over recent FBI raids of Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens’ office and private business.

Lee has also faced legal scrutiny unrelated to that FBI investigation. In July, WLBT reported that the Hinds County Circuit Court issued a default ruling against Lee and Lee’s campaign last May resulting in a writ of garnishment being issued in October for her council pay.

“Pay stubs obtained by WLBT show deductions were made in Lee’s checks for the weeks of November 22 and December 7, 2023,” WLBT reported. “Documents show those deductions again picked up in February of this year and continued at least until June 6.”

WLBT noted that Lee was required to pay $21,295.71 to A2Z Printing and $168 in court costs.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba issued a statement soon after Lee’s resignation was announced, saying, “While I am saddened to see her step down, I fully respect her decision and support her in her future endeavors.”

The City of Jackson will hold a special election for the Ward 2 seat in 30 to 45 days.