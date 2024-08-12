Magnolia Mornings: August 12, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Ole Miss hires new director for Southaven, Grenada centers

(Photo from Ole Miss)

According to the University of Mississippi, the school has hired April Holifield-Scott, a 24-year veteran of teaching and administration with DeSoto County Schools and the Senatobia Municipal School District, as the new director for its higher education centers in Southaven and Grenada.

Workforce development is a priority for both these communities, and Holifield-Scott plans to use her experience and familiarity with both communities to help meet the area’s higher education needs.

Most recently, she served as assistant superintendent of the Senatobia Municipal School District, where she was the district leader for curriculum and instruction. She provided professional development for district employees and oversaw important initiatives such as drop-out prevention and community engagement.

Her extensive background in teaching and leadership has prepared Holifield-Scott to become the next leader of the UM-DeSoto and UM-Grenada campuses, said Ryan Niemeyer, UM assistant provost for regional education.

2. Attorney arrested for sneaking phones, more into Raymond jail

(Photo from Hinds County Sheriff)

According to WLBT, attorney Daniel Dale was arrested Thursday at the Raymond jail facility after he was found with a briefcase filled with cell phones, tobacco, a substance believed to be marijuana, and other banned items.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones launched an investigation into the matter.

“Dale is being charged with two counts of conspiracy and three counts of introducing contraband into the facility,” WLBT reported, adding, “Jones says Dale visited Raymond at least 10 times since June, and deputies are looking into those visitations as well.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Expect large pro-Palestinian protest at Democratic convention

Vice President Kamala Harris (left) and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (right)

Pro-Palestinian protestors have vowed a massive showing at the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago set to start August 19, reports the Washington Post.

“Organizers say tens of thousands will show up, creating scenes of fury and dissent at a moment when Democrats will be working to project unity,” WP reported. “Democratic leaders hoped that Vice President Kamala Harris’s ascent to the top of the ticket would shrink the protests, since she was not the architect of President Joe Biden’s Gaza policies and has been more vocal in challenging Israel and voicing empathy for Palestinians. But to many activists, Harris has not done nearly enough.”

WP adds that at least one pro-Israel group is also seeking to organize a demonstration at the convention to show solidarity with Israel, “although it is likely to be much smaller than the pro-Palestinian protests.”

2. Riots and unrest test new British Prime Minister

Riots in the U.K. have posed an early test for Great Britain’s new Prime Minister, reports the New York Times.

“With cars being torched and mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers under attack, the riots that swept Britain over the past two weeks have posed the first direct challenge to the new prime minister, Keir Starmer,” NYT reported. “But even if the violence has subsided, for now, at least, the shocking scenes of disorder have underscored the scale of the task facing his government.”

NYT further reported that, “Mr. Starmer, who has promised to cut migration numbers, ‘needs to follow up and do the things he says he’s going to do,’ Professor Fielding added, while noting that it was ‘no accident’ that violence erupted in several economically deprived regions.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss announces 2024 Hall of Fame class

The Ole Miss Athletics Department announced that it will honor its 2024 inductees into the M-Club Hall of Fame this fall, with six Rebels across four different sports being enshrined.

The 2024 M-Club Hall of Fame class includes: Jonathan Randolph (men’s golf), Chrissy Strini Song (soccer), Chris Spencer (football), Roger Stieg (men’s basketball), Todd Wade (football) and Rick Zibilich (baseball). Additionally, Fred Brister III (football) will receive the George Lotterhos Service Award.

An induction ceremony is planned for Thursday, Nov. 7 at The Inn at Ole Miss. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 14. The Hall of Fame Class will also be honored two days later at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium during the Rebels’ contest against Georgia on Nov. 9.

2. Miss. State volleyball gets locker room upgrades

(Photo from Miss. State Athletics)

The Mississippi State Athletics Department says Christmas has come early for Mississippi State volleyball’s student-athletes.

A completely refreshed, new-look locker room was revealed to the Bulldogs on Wednesday, eliciting shouts and screams of joy that were reminiscent of kids getting a first glimpse of a holiday haul.

In recent days, the locker room remodel – a fully donor-funded project – was taking shape in secret. It is the latest completed piece of MSU athletics’ comprehensive long-term master plan for all athletic facilities. Previously revealed were soon-to-be completed upgrades at Humphrey Coliseum which feature redesigned team areas for the Bulldog basketball programs, as well as a new premium club section for fans.

Markets & Business

1. Investors await latest economic news to be released this week

CNBC reports that stock futures ticked up Monday as investors braced for key inflation data — “after almost completely reversing its violent market rout last week.”

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 64 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, and Nasdaq-100 futures inched higher by 0.3%,” CNBC reported. “On Friday, all of the major averages rose to end the week but stopped just shy of a full recovery.”

“On Tuesday, they’ll be watching the July producer price index report, followed by the consumer price index Wednesday, for more confirmation that price growth has continued to stabilize. July retail sales are also due out Thursday,” CNBC added.

2. AI, data centers likely to increase power bills

(Photo courtesy of Amazon)

The data center boom is likely to begin increasing power bills, reports the Wall Street Journal.

“Rapid data-center build-out is increasing power demand just as a wave of older power-plant retirements is reducing supply in PJM Interconnection, the independent system operator that manages the wholesale power market spanning 13 states including Virginia, Pennsylvania and Illinois,” WSJ reported. “It said two weeks ago that its latest capacity auction yielded prices of $269.92 per megawatt-day for most of its footprint, about nine times the clearing price a year ago. A contributing factor was a tweak in PJM’s modeling to better plan for extreme weather conditions. Skyrocketing capacity prices are a clear signal that the grid needs new power plants.”

WSJ notes that the strains could reshape the industry.

“Utilities in certain states aren’t allowed to own power plants, but some are hinting that they will push for legislation to change that,” WSJ reported.