Magnolia Mornings: August 7, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Amtrak gets the go ahead with Mobile vote

An Amtrak train moves through Pascagoula’s downtown in March 2023 (Photo by Frank Corder | Magnolia Tribune)

The Mobile City Council unanimously approved agreements on Tuesday that cleared the way for the return of Amtrak passenger rail between New Orleans and Mobile.

There will be four stops in Mississippi Coast cities Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis daily when the route resumes in spring 2025.

Read more about Amtrak’s return here.

2. UMMC receives grant to combat syphilis

University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

UMMC announced Tuesday that a $1 million grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration will launch a yearlong intensive initiative to increase syphilis awareness, testing and treatment – with a specific focus on preventing and treating syphilis in pregnancy.

“It’s a nationwide problem but it’s especially problematic here,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, dean of the John D. Bower School of Population Health at UMMC, in a statement. “And our numbers might be higher since the detection and reporting of STIs (sexually transmitted infections) was significantly less during the pandemic years.”

In 2021, Mississippi ranked sixth in the nation for syphilis incidence, at 28.1 cases per 100,000 people, and fourth nationally on congenital syphilis incidence, at 182 per 100,000 live births. Congenital syphilis involves the infection of a baby from a mother who is already infected.

UMMC said it will partner with a variety of clinics and community-based organizations across the state to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of syphilis in the general population. The Medical Center will also work with the Mississippi State Department of Health to ensure completion of treatment of syphilis patients and partner tracing.

3. Holly Springs hosting three-day Elvis Week celebration

Graceland Too will open its doors to the public for the first time in ten years, offering $5 tours on Saturday, August 17th, led by new owner Marie Underwood.

The reopening event marks the beginning of the first annual three-day Elvis Week celebration in Holly Springs, commemorating the beloved private museum and celebrating all things Elvis Presley with themed activities and live entertainment.

The event sponsored by the Holly Springs Tourism Office will feature blues performances by Tim Hembree & Big Heath, kids’ Elvis workshops, a water slide, Elvis performances & comedy show, a gospel and revival service, and more.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Squad shrinking with Bush loss

On Tuesday, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush, a progressive Democrat and member of what’s referred to as the “squad,” lost the Democratic primary to a pro-Israel challenger.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Bush’s loss to Wesley Bell is win for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which has targeted members of Congress who criticized Israel on the national stage.

“The congresswoman is the second member of the left-leaning House ‘Squad’ to lose a Democratic primary this summer, after Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.) was defeated in June,” WSJ reported, adding that the super PAC also helped defeat Bowman.

2. New Hamas leader complicates cease-fire talks

The New York Times reports that Yahya Sinwar has been appointed as Hamas’ new political leader. He was a key planner of the October 7 attacks on Israel. Sinwar rising to leadership complicates efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement.

“The choice of Mr. Sinwar ‘only underscores the fact that it is really on him to decide whether to move forward with a cease-fire,’ Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken told journalists at a news conference in Annapolis, Md., late Tuesday, shortly after the appointment was announced,” NYT reported. Blinken said, “He has been and remains the primary decider when it comes to concluding a cease-fire.”

NYT added that “Sinwar has wielded veto power over any proposal because of his control on the ground in the enclave, according to U.S. and Israeli officials.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Miss. State soccer cracks Top 25 preseason poll

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics / Mike Mattina)

Mississippi State Athletics announced Tuesday that its soccer team came in at 18th in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll.

Mississippi State is one of seven schools from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) featured in the preseason poll. The other ranked SEC teams include Georgia (14), Arkansas (16), Texas (17), Alabama (20), South Carolina (21) and Texas A&M (25).

State will face off against five SEC teams featured in the United Soccer Coaches poll in 2024, beginning with a matchup with No. 17 Texas in Starkville on Sept. 22.

2. Ole Miss track & field Coach Price-Smith named to Hall of Fame

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss track & field and cross country head coach Connie Price-Smith has been elected to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2024, the USTFCCCA announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Ole Miss Athletics says Price-Smith enters the Hall of Fame alongside Dave Cianelli, Frank Gramarosso, Ron Helmer, Jud Logan and Ford Matsin. All will be officially enshrined at the 2024 USTFCCCA Coaches Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on December 17, at the USTFCCCA Convention, held at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Price-Smith is in her 10th season in charge of the Ole Miss program and her 24th overall as a collegiate head coach when adding in her prior 14 seasons at her alma mater, Southern Illinois.

Markets & Business

1. Stocks look to rebound but tumultuous times still likely

CNBC reports that stock futures popped Wednesday after Wall Street snapped a three-day losing streak.

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 350 points, or 0.9%. S&P 500 futures rose 1.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.5%,” CNBC reported. “Wall Street is coming off a strong session. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite each advanced 1%, while the 30-stock Dow added nearly 300 points. On Monday, the Dow and the broad-market S&P 500 posted their worst session since 2022, fueled by recession worries and the unwinding of the yen carry trade.”

As CNBC notes, tumultuous times are likely still ahead, according to LPL Financial chief global strategist Quincy Krosby.

2. Chevron moving headquarters out of California

Last week, Chevron announced that it was moving the company’s headquarters from San Ramon, California, to Houston, Texas.

Chevron Chairman and CEO, Mike Wirth, and Vice Chairman, Mark Nelson, will move to Houston before the end of 2024 to co-locate with other senior leaders and enable better collaboration and engagement with executives, employees, and business partners.

The company said there will be minimal immediate relocation impacts to other employees currently based in San Ramon. Chevron expects all corporate functions to migrate to Houston over the next five years. Positions in support of the company’s California operations will remain in San Ramon.

Chevron currently has roughly 7,000 employees in the Houston area and approximately 2,000 employees in San Ramon. The company operates crude oil fields, technical facilities, and two refineries and supplies more than 1,800 retail stations in California.

Pascagoula, Mississippi is home to one of the company’s largest refineries in the southeast U.S.