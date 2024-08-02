Tax cuts, school choice, ballot initiative among hot topics as Neshoba speeches wrap up

Gov. Tate Reeves addresses members of the press after speaking at the Neshoba County Fair Thursday morning. Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune

The Neshoba County Fair played host to two of the state’s top political leaders on Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R) and Speaker Jason White (R). They shared achievements and plans for the Mississippi’s future on the final day of political speaking under the pavilion at Founders Square.

Other speakers on Thursday included Secretary of State Michael Watson (R), Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson (R), and State Treasurer David McRae (R).

Income taxes and sales tax on groceries

Governor Reeves addressed efforts to cut taxes for Mississippians, saying those pursuits would continue next year. Under his administration, Reeves said there have been efforts to rein in spending which has allowed the state to cut the income tax. The 2022 tax cut resulted in roughly $500 million being returned to Mississippians when fully phased in.

“That’s more money in your wallet because I believe you know better how to spend your money than any government every will,” Reeves said.

Within another year and a half, Speaker White said the current tax cut phase in will mean workers will be paying a flat 4 percent income tax rate. He said work will continue to fully eliminate the income tax, committing to work with Governor Reeves to accelerate the path to full elimination of the tax.

In terms of sales tax on groceries, the Speaker said his plan is to cut the current rate of 7 percent to at least 3.5 percent. However, he said it will be a difficult task to keep the cities whole that depend on that tax revenue.

“It really gets complicated when we start talking about cutting the grocery tax,” White said.

White appointed a Select Committee of House members this off session, tasking them with making a recommendation on how to further make tax cuts in the lead up to the 2024 legislative session.

Reeves’ future plans

Governor Reeves said his goal is to make Mississippi the best state in the nation.

“I don’t want to just be Mississippi good, I want to set the national standard,” Reeves told fairgoers. “I don’t want to compare ourselves to Mississippi of 2002. Oh no, I want to beat Georgia’s ass. I want to beat Texas and Florida and everyone else. And I know that we can.”

Governor Reeves also addressed the current state of the nation, saying that under the Biden Administration two-thirds of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Reeves blamed inflation, in part, on the conscious decisions made by the Biden Administration.

When asked what the future holds for him after his second term ends, Reeves dodged the question by saying he is only focused on what his office can achieve in the remaining three and a half years he has as Governor.

Education funding and school choice

To Speaker White, the new K-12 education funding formula passed this session is essential in ensuring state funds reach students where the needs exist. Yet, he said an accountability issue remains within public education that will be addressed in the coming session.

“I’m here to tell you, we no longer have a money issue anymore in our K-12 education system. We may have a management and accountability issue, and we will continue to work on those in the House,” White said.

White also touched on the need for parents to have more choice in their child’s education. While he did not specify between open enrollment or education savings accounts, the Speaker did describe the topic as a “consumer issue.”

Speaker White said the House will seek meaningful solutions to give parents real options when it comes to their child’s education, because “that is what the taxpayers are demanding,” he added.

Ballot initiative restoration

Mississippi has been without a ballot initiative process since the state Supreme Court ruled Initiative 65, the medical marijuana initiative, was improperly certified. Efforts to restore it have so far failed in previous sessions.

Speaker White said the House will continue to work to restore that constitutional right to Mississippi’s voters, but barriers remain within the Senate.

“The House of Representative’s actions are proof that we are willing to kick the hornet’s nest if that’s what needs doing,” White declared. “I think you’re going to see the House, again, come out strong and fast with another ballot initiative legislative proposal. We’ve done one for three years. We haven’t been able to find much of a listener on the other end of the building when it comes to restoring the ballot initiative.”

Last session, the House took up a proposal to restore the ballot initiative process in January. The Senate passed preliminary legislation of a proposal in March but days later the second piece of legislation to move the proposal forward died on the Senate calendar. At issue between the two chambers has been signature requirements and the voting threshold necessary for a ballot initiative to be considered as approved by voters.

Healthcare

Healthcare is another item Speaker White said the House is working to address. He said that for too long politicians have refused to engage in meaningful debate to address the healthcare system in Mississippi, especially in rural areas.

Medicaid expansion was attempted during this year’s legislative session, but the Senate and House could not come to an agreement on the parameters to enact the legislation. Speaker White said the House does not agree with the Senate’s proposal of a strict work requirement, a sticking point that led to the policy’s demise in 2024. The House was willing to request a work requirement but if it was denied by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services the House plan would have allowed expansion to go into effect.

When Governor Reeves was asked about the state’s healthcare system, he admitted there is a plethora of things to work on when it comes to public healthcare. However, his stance on Medicaid expansion hasn’t changed.

“This is going to shock y’all, but I’m opposed to Medicaid expansion in our state,” Reeves said just as he has for years. “Now I will tell you this, I appreciate Speaker White, we’ve worked very closely on very many issues.”

The Governor added that lawmakers will continue to have meaningful conversations on the topic of healthcare as they near their return to the Capitol in January.

Workforce development, unclaimed property, election integrity and more

Treasurer McRae, Secretary Watson, and Commissioner Gipson all used their time on the Neshoba stage to tout various successes within their offices while highlighting issues they believe should receive more attention.

McRae touted the $100 million his office has returned to Mississippians in unclaimed property just in July, which was a record for the state. He also noted the need to support workforce development efforts in the state, noting the benefits of providing Career and Technical training to Mississippi’s students. McRae said students who choose those educational paths can get into a career within two years with no debt making between $60,000 as a nurse to nearly $100,000 as a dental hygienist.

Secretary of State Watson used his time to assure Mississippians that only American citizens will be allowed to vote in the upcoming election in the Magnolia State.

“Here in Mississippi, our elections are safe, and they are secure under my watch,” Watson said.

Watson said his office will continue to push for campaign finance reforms and ensure every candidate running for offices from mayor to governor provides accurate reports that can be found online. Additionally, as part of the reforms he’s pursuing, Watson wants to ensure tax dollars are not used for campaigns.

“Your tax dollars should not be used to campaign for the person in power, that’s wrong,” Watson stated.

Job retention and creation was on the top of Agriculture Commissioner Gipson’s priorities. He said that one-fifth of all jobs in Mississippi are because of the state’s biggest industry, agriculture.

“So, if you have a job, you can thank agriculture for it,” Gipson said.

With the labor force participation rate in Mississippi under 50 percent, Commissioner Gipson said those who are able to work but don’t have a job should get in the workforce. He said too many people are drawing a check from the government to pay their bills.

“We don’t need another welfare program. We need folks to get to work,” Gipson said.