Russia releases former Marine, three journalists in biggest prisoner swap since Cold War

President Joe Biden (D) announced Thursday that three American citizens and one American green-card holder were coming home in what’s being referred to as the biggest prisoner exchange between the U.S., Russia and four other nations since the Cold War.

The White House announced the development, saying the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, and Russian-British journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza was secured through a feat of diplomacy.

“All told, we’ve negotiated the release of 16 people from Russia—including five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country,” President Biden said in a statement. “Some of these women and men have been unjustly held for years. All have endured unimaginable suffering and uncertainty. Today, their agony is over.”

Biden praised the U.S. allies for their assistance and cooperation in making the exchange happen.

“This is a powerful example of why it’s vital to have friends in this world whom you can trust and depend upon. Our alliances make Americans safer,” Biden said.

In exchange for their release, eight persons held by the U.S., Germany, Norway, Slovenia and Poland were released to Russia. Among the group is Russian hitman Vadim Krasikov, who had been detained in Germany since 2021.

According to USA Today, the Russian Security Service said of the exchange that eight Russian citizens “who had been detained and imprisoned in a number of NATO countries, as well as minor children, were returned to their homeland.”

Critics called the released Russians thugs, murderers, and low-life criminals. Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) said the exchange shows what the two nation’s value.

“This exchange speaks volumes about what our two countries value. Vladimir Putin is getting back a crew of thugs, murderers, and low-life criminals,” Wicker said. “The United States is welcoming home journalists, voices for democracy, and former service members.”

Senator Wicker noted that while he’s encouraged by the news of the release of Whelan and the journalists, calling Kara-Murza “my good friend,” he said “there are other Americans, including Marc Fogel, and brave Russians, who remain in Russian captivity.”

According to Wicker, he and a bipartisan group of lawmakers pushed for the Biden Administration to label Kara-Murza as “unlawfully and wrongfully detained” after he was put in prison for speaking out against Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2022 and later sentenced to 25 years in jail. Senator Wicker said the designation would have prioritized Kara-Murza’s case at the State Department and unlocked new tools for negotiators to expedite his release.

Wicker said Thursday’s development means “our work is not finished, and I will continue using my voice to bring others home.”

In his White House remarks, President Biden said he would not stop working until every American wrongfully detained or held hostage around the world is reunited with their family.

“My Administration has now brought home over 70 such Americans, many of whom were in captivity since before I took office. Still, too many families are suffering and separated from their loved ones, and I have no higher priority as President than bringing those Americans home,” Biden added.