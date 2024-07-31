Stamps calls on Biden to resign, Simmons seeks more transportation funding in Neshoba speeches

The two Central District Commissioner spoke on Wednesday at the Neshoba County Fair.

Two Central Mississippi Commissioners – one at the Public Service Commission and the other at the Transportation Commission – spoke Wednesday at the Neshoba County Fair. Both spoke on the need for improvements in Mississippi, with DeKeither Stamps (D) focused on industrial park development and Willie Simmons (D) sharing his concern over stable funding for the state’s roadways.

Stamps calls on Biden to resign

One of the more newsworthy comments offered under the pavilion on Wednesday came from Stamps, the Central District Public Service Commissioner, who called for President Joe Biden (D) to step down. Stamps suggested Vice President Kamala Harris (D) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R) lead the country together for the remaining six months of the current term.

“So the president of the United States should resign, that would force the Vice President and Speaker of the House to work together,” Stamps said. “Now I know that’s unprecedented, that’s something that’s never been done or recommended.”

Stamps said Vice President Harris represents the same policies as President Biden, while Speaker Johnson shares views with former President Donald Trump. Having Harris and Johnson put aside their political differences and work together would benefit the nation, Stamps added.

Stamps on economic development, energy generation

As for his priorities in office, PSC Commissioner Stamps said his focus was on ensuring all industrial parks across Mississippi have the utilities they need to attract more industry. He wants to ensure that job creation continues for all counties through industrial park development.

In his remarks, Stamps also called for expansion of natural gas systems to rural communities as well as advancement in nuclear electricity generation to meet the state’s growing needs. He was clear that his expectation for the development of nuclear power would be covered by data companies, such as Amazon, so the ratepayers would not foot the bill.

Simmons urges recurring funding

Central District Transportation Commissioner Simmons asked all Mississippians to urge their lawmakers to provide recurring funding to ensure the state’s highways are maintained. He said that if the Legislature will provide such funding, the transportation department could continue to maintain the existing bridges and roads while building new corridors.

“We need $400 million annually to maintain our highways and our bridges,” Simmons said.

He commended the state’s 2,700 Transportation Department employees and the administration for putting the money the Legislature has provided to work.

“We are figuring out how to make soup out of bones because we don’t have any meat to go in it,” Simmons explained.

He also called for the expansion of transportation corridors along Highway 15 and other areas of the state.

Commissioner Simmons did point out the advancements the department has been able to achieve with the extra $700 million already provided by the Legislature, but he reiterated recurring money is needed to continue to provide safe roads and bridges.