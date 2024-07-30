Magnolia Mornings: July 30, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. MDAH repatriates remains of 95 Native Americans to Chickasaw Nation

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) announced on Monday that the agency had repatriated the remains of 95 Native American Ancestors and 1,500 lots of funerary objects to the Chickasaw Nation from sites across northern Mississippi.

“We continue to work closely with Tribal representatives and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation ACT (NAGPRA) in our commitment to the repatriation of Native American Ancestors and cultural objects currently held in the care of MDAH,” said Katie Blount, director of the state agency. “We are grateful to the Chickasaw Nation for their partnership and consultation during this important process.”

Throughout the process of repatriation, MDAH said it prioritizes transparency, respect, and connection to the original inhabitants of Mississippi lands. In 2021, MDAH transferred the remains of 403 Native Americans and 83 lots of burial objects to the Chickasaw Nation.

2. Ginn promoted to Major General in MS National Guard

(Photo from Governor Tate Reeves)

On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced the promotion of Brigadier General Bobby M. Ginn, Jr. to the rank of Major General effective immediately.

“Major General Ginn has been a tremendous asset to our state and our nation,” said Governor Reeves in a statement. “I’m thankful for his lifetime of service in the Mississippi National Guard, and I congratulate him on this well-deserved promotion.”

According to the Governor’s office, Major General Ginn began his military career in 1990 as an enlisted Soldier. In 1993, he was commissioned through the Mississippi National Guard’s Officer Candidate School and became a Supply Officer for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 114th Area Support Group. In 1994, he was assigned as a platoon leader, and in 1999, assumed command of the 367th Maintenance Company. Since then, he has had many assignments, including commander at Camp Shelby and most recently, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics.

Ginn earned a B.S. from the University of Southern Mississippi and Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. U.S. national debt tops $35 million for first time

The U.S. national debt has topped $35 trillion for the first time. The New York Times notes that it is “a reminder of the nation’s grim fiscal predicament as legislative fights over taxes and spending initiatives loom in Washington.”

“The red ink is mounting in the United States more quickly than many economists had predicted as the costs of federal programs enacted in recent years have exceeded initial projections,” NYT reported. “The leading presidential candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald J. Trump, have said little about the nation’s deficits on the campaign trail, suggesting that the economic problem will only worsen in the coming years.”

NYT added, “The Congressional Budget Office said last month that the U.S. national debt is poised to top $56 trillion by 2034, as rising spending and interest expenses outpace tax revenue.”

2. Bipartisan task force appointed in House to investigate attempted assassination of Trump

(AP Photo – July 13, 2024)

According to the Washington Post, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D) have tapped seven Republican and six Democratic lawmakers to serve on a bipartisan task force investigating the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

“All 13 lawmakers have backgrounds and experience relevant to the committee’s role: seeking accountability and answers after a gunman wounded the former president, killed one person and critically injured two others during a July 13 campaign rally in Butler, Pa.,” WP reported.

No Mississippi Congressmen are on the task force.

WP notes that “the task force will have subpoena authority and will assume control over all House committee investigations into the assassination attempt.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. JSU’s McDaniel makes East-West Shrine Bowl watchlist

Jackson State senior defensive back Robert McDaniel was recognized by the East-West Shrine Bowl, being named to the Shrine Bowl 1000 watchlist recognizing the top seniors heading into the 2024 season.



McDaniel, a transfer from Alcorn State, totaled 30 tackles for the Braves as a defensive back in 2023 with 21 solo stops. He also recorded a pair of tackles for loss. McDaniel accounted for six turnovers last season causing three fumbles and was among the league leaders with three interceptions. He also recorded five pass breakups.

2. Manning, Rogers featured at Delta State’s Night of Champions

Delta State Athletics is hosting a Night of Champions at Walter Sillers Coliseum on August 1. This special event features Mississippi football legend Archie Manning alongside Delta State Alumni and Athletics Hall of Famer Langston Rogers.

Proceeds from the event will directly support Delta State Athletics, funding scholarships, facility enhancements, academic support, staff supplements, and new program additions.

Markets & Business

1. McDonald’s sales slump, fast food unaffordable

CBS News reports that McDonald’s sales are slumping because folks can’t afford fast food.

“McDonald’s global sales slumped in the second quarter, marking the first decline for the fast-food giant since 2020 as inflation-weary consumers pull back on eating out,” CBS News reported. “In the U.S., McDonald’s same-store sales between April and June fell almost 1%, a dip management attributes to slowing foot traffic as low-income consumers in particular pare spending on food outside the home. Grocery store prices, while also elevated even as inflation cools, have risen slower than restaurants’.”

Morningstar equity analyst Sean Dunlop said in a research note, as reported by CBS News, “This shortfall was driven by sluggish traffic, with consumers shifting a larger share of meal occasions toward grocery stores.”

2. Factory boom running out of steam

More U.S. manufacturers are rethinking their plans as they brace for an extended slump in demand, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Higher interest rates, rising operating costs, a strengthening U.S. dollar and lower selling prices for commodities are dampening activity at factories across the country,” WSJ reported. “Executives for the makers of long-lasting items such as cars, crop-harvesting combines and washing machines are projecting challenging business conditions for the remainder of the year.”

WSJ notes that, “The cloudy picture in manufacturing comes as dozens of companies in the S&P 500 index make quarterly financial disclosures. Their results will be closely monitored as inflation moderates and the Federal Reserve considers cutting interest rates.”