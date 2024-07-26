Mississippi Jewish congregation implores colleges to ensure student safety as classes resume

Demonstrators march outside of the U.S. Capitol as they protest the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Pro-Palestinian protests broke out in Washington D.C. this week as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States this week sparked protests in the nation’s capital.

As he shared his plan for victory over the terrorist group Hamas in a joint session of Congress, thousands of protestors gathered around Washington D.C. expressing their dissatisfaction with the war in Gaza – a war brought about by the Palestinian group’s brutal attack in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Pro-Palestinian protestors converged on Union Square holding up an effigy of Netanyahu along with signs saying “Wanted.” They defaced public property with spray paint with messages saying, “Free Gaza,” “All zionists are bastards,” “Free Palestine,” and “Hamas is coming.” A U.S. flag was pulled down and burned as a Palestinian flag was raised in its place. A number of protestors were arrested.

Netanyahu was defiant in his speech to Congress, saying if Israel loses, “America is next.” He pushed back on the protestors and called them “Iran’s useful idiots.” He spoke against the protests across the U.S. country, including on college campuses.

Mississippi, like many other states, experienced pro-Palestinian protests on its college campuses earlier this year. Brief protests were held at the University of Mississippi and Southern Miss. The Ole Miss protest lasted about an hour and ended when campus security and local law enforcement broke up the gathering once the scene became unruly. No one was injured during the protest, but other pro-Palestinian protests across the nation have become violent.

Beth Israel, a Jewish congregation in Jackson, expressed concern over the protest environment on college campuses and elsewhere.

“Many protests have devolved into hostile situations for campus communities, endangering Jewish students and faculty and closing the doors to civil discourse,” the congregation stated in a release on Friday, adding that Jews in such settings have been “harassed and targeted both physically and verbally with hateful language.”

The congregation added that the acts violate laws, and go against the ideology of humanity, and therefore should be condemned. Instead of violence, the Jewish congregation calls for thoughtful discussion that retains the peacefulness of community and understanding.

With students soon returning to campuses for the fall semester, the Mississippi Jewish congregation implores college administrators to ensure student safety free from fear of harm.

“In keeping with this tradition and the parallel parameters of our Constitution, diverse perspectives can be learned in a respectful environment. Accordingly, when students return to campuses, it is incumbent upon college administrators, faculty and student leaders to ensure student safety and facilitate productive, civil conversations where students can express themselves without harassment or fear of harm,” the statement reads.

As for the ongoing war in Gaza, the Jackson congregation offers their condolences to those who have lost loved ones and say they “strive for the peace that all who cherish life’s gifts deserve.”

“Our hearts continue to ache over the violence that has engulfed Israel and the Middle East since Hamas’ brutal attacks on October 7th. In this tragic reality, we lift the voices of mourners who have lost loved ones, those who await the return of the captive, those who have been injured and those who are forced to shelter themselves from harm,” the Beth Israel congregation. “Within our congregation and to all those in our surrounding community who anguish with worry, we offer our presence and light in defiance of the darkness around us. We have sacred work ahead of us to promote and strive for the peace that all who cherish life’s gifts deserve.”

The Biden Administration held meetings with Netanyahu during his visit this week aimed at working with the Israeli Prime Minister on a cease fire and the potential release of hostages being held by Hamas.