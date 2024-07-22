Skip to content
Shooting outside Indianola nightclub leaves 3 dead, 13 injured

By: Frank Corder - July 22, 2024

  • Mayor Ken Featherstone said a motive for the shooting has not yet been established. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is now assisting in the investigation.

Mayor Ken Featherstone told Magnolia Tribune Monday afternoon that he is saddened by a shooting in Indianola on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Church Street not far from the Sunflower County Courthouse. A large crowd was gathered near a nightclub when shots rang out just after midnight.

According to Indianola Police Chief Ron Sampson, three 19-year-old males were shot and killed along with 13 others who were struck directly or by a ricochet bullet during the event. The names of the victims, as confirmed by the Coroner, are Areon Butler, Cameron Lee Butts and Marquette Baites.

Mayor Featherstone said several severely injured persons were transported to a hospital in Jackson.

“At this time, the case is under investigation,” the Mayor said. “Our local police department is being assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Magnolia Tribune confirmed MBI’s assistance in the matter through the Department of Public Safety.

Mayor Featherstone said a motive for the shooting has not yet been established.

“Please keep the families of the deceased and injured in your prayers,” the Mayor said. “The City of Indianola plans to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of those who were killed and/or injured.”

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
