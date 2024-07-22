Shooting outside Indianola nightclub leaves 3 dead, 13 injured

Mayor Ken Featherstone said a motive for the shooting has not yet been established. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is now assisting in the investigation.

Mayor Ken Featherstone told Magnolia Tribune Monday afternoon that he is saddened by a shooting in Indianola on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Church Street not far from the Sunflower County Courthouse. A large crowd was gathered near a nightclub when shots rang out just after midnight.

According to Indianola Police Chief Ron Sampson, three 19-year-old males were shot and killed along with 13 others who were struck directly or by a ricochet bullet during the event. The names of the victims, as confirmed by the Coroner, are Areon Butler, Cameron Lee Butts and Marquette Baites.

Mayor Featherstone said several severely injured persons were transported to a hospital in Jackson.

“At this time, the case is under investigation,” the Mayor said. “Our local police department is being assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Magnolia Tribune confirmed MBI’s assistance in the matter through the Department of Public Safety.

“Please keep the families of the deceased and injured in your prayers,” the Mayor said. “The City of Indianola plans to hold a candlelight vigil in honor of those who were killed and/or injured.”