One-night-only Drum Corps show coming to Hattiesburg

The Drum Corps International (DCI) Tour returns to Hattiesburg on Wednesday, July 24 for the 2024 edition of DCI Southern Mississippi.

Featured corps include the Madison Scouts from Madison, Wisconsin; the Spirit of Atlanta, from Atlanta, Georgia: Pacific Crest, from City of Industry, California; the Boston Crusaders from Boston, Massachusetts; the Crossmen, from San Antonio, Texas.; the Phantom Regiment from Rockford, Illinois; The Academy, from Tempe, Arizona; and the Blue Devils from Concord, California.

Tickets are available at dci.org. Tickets for the event start at $35 online. Tickets will also be sold at the stadium box office on the day of the show at a higher price. Special group rates available by calling Brian Fisher at (727) 460-6431.

According to an event release, the show, hosted by The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band at Southern Miss, features more than 1,000 student musicians and performers from across the country in this entertaining and competitive event. Prospective, current students and alums from the Southern Miss School of Music continually spend their summers participating in DCI. Hundreds of thousands of young musicians and dancers audition for the corps across the country and only a small percentage make the cut.

The kickoff of DCI’s second half century brings the life-enriching benefits and enjoyment of marching music performing arts to people worldwide. They create a stage for participating organizations to engage in education, competition, entertainment, and the promotion of individual growth.