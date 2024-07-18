Biden facing increased calls to bow out

President Joe Biden waves as he arrives to board Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a speaker at the UnidosUS annual conference broadcast on the White House's YouTube channel. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A source close to the Mississippi Democratic Party believes there could be a change coming “in the next 72 hours or so.”

Sources close to the Mississippi Democratic Party said Thursday morning that there is a “growing drum beat” of angst, both in the Magnolia State and nationally, that is likely to result in President Joe Biden stepping aside.

“I think we could see an announcement or movement on this in the next 72 hours or so,” one source said on the condition of anonymity.

Another source close to the state and national Democratic Party agreed, saying there was a real push to make a change at the top of the ticket “sooner rather than later.”

“It could happen this weekend,” the source said. “There’s action coming it seems.”

Concerns openly began to be raised after the debate between Biden and Republican nominee Donald Trump left many questioning his mental acuity. In the days following, Democratic donors, media pundits, and celebrity backers such as George Clooney publicly shared concerns over Biden’s health and ability to win over voters.

Top national Democrats, intricately involved in the party’s nomination process, have now met with the President and his team, urging him to step aside as polls show Biden falling behind even more.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., left, arrive to speak to members of the media outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY) have all reportedly expressed concern for the party’s ability to retain the White House and compete in down ticket races if Biden remains the Democratic nominee. The leaks of these meetings came Wednesday, the same day that the White House announced Biden has COVID and will be isolating in Delaware.

Congressman Adam Schiff, a high-profile member of the President’s party, openly told the L.A. Times Wednesday that he has “serious concerns about whether the president can defeat Donald Trump in November.” He joins nearly 20 other congressional Democrats who have publicly called for President Biden to bow out.

The Democratic National Committee was expected to hold a virtual roll call vote of its delegates to confirm the nomination of Biden as their presidential candidate by the end of July, perhaps as early as this coming weekend. The move was being prompted by Ohio’s August 7 deadline to have candidates placed on its state ballot, a deadline which came before the DNC’s convention which begins August 19. However, Governor Mike DeWine (R) signed legislation in early June moving that deadline back to August 31, giving the Democratic Party additional time.

On Wednesday, a letter to members of the DNC Rules Committee stated that no virtual voting will begin before August 1, with an eye to now holding the call before August 15.

Biden and his campaign team have thus far strongly said the incumbent President plans to remain in the race as the Democratic Party’s nominee. Yet, according to a source close to the campaign who spoke with CNN, “He’s being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly.”

“He’s gone from saying, ‘Kamala can’t win,’ to ‘Do you think Kamala can win?“ the adviser said, as reported by CNN. “It’s still unclear where he’s going to land but seems to be listening.”

Polling in pivotal swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Nevada have all shown Biden declining since the first debate.

Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, in the wake of an assassination attempt on Saturday in Pennsylvania, has seen his polling numbers rise.

The GOP Convention, which wraps up Thursday, has also highlighted unity within the Republican ranks while painting Biden as a feeble and failed chief executive.