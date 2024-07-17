Pacesetter Gallery celebrates Mississippi artists

Keri Davis opened the gallery in Flowood. She dedicates her time and energy to supporting Mississippi artists, making art, and growing cultural arts in her community.

Growing up in South Texas, Keri Davis spent a lot of time in her grandmother’s art gallery.

“She collected and sold a lot of Southwest art,” Keri says. “I loved spending time in her gallery looking at all the different oils, bronzes, and other works of art.”

Inspired by her time in the gallery, Keri earned a Studio BFA with an emphasis in art education at the University of North Texas.

“My first job out of college was teaching art in inner city public schools in Fort Worth.”

Keri used the Getty Discipline-Based Art Education method, which teaches critical thinking, aesthetics, and art criticism, focusing on art education for all, not just for artists skilled in studio art.

Work took Keri and her husband to several different places before they settled in Rankin County.

“We have three sons, and we moved to a house on the reservoir and fell in love with this area. I spent a lot of time taking the boys to Pelahatchie Bay Trading Post in a john boat. I love looking at all the wildlife – it has been a constant source of inspiration for my art.”

When she decided to open an art gallery, Keri chose to name it after her grandmother’s gallery – Pacesetter Gallery. She spent a year seeking out Mississippi artists for her gallery.

“I found many of them through the Mississippi Arts Commission, and others through word of mouth.”

In 2021, Keri opened Pacesetter Gallery in Flowood and dedicates her time and energy to supporting Mississippi artists, making art, and growing cultural arts in her community. There are now 60 Mississippi artists featured in the gallery.

“I wanted a real variety of perspective, style and mediums, and we ended up with an amazing collection of art. The ability and technique of artists in Mississippi is outstanding. Our motto at the gallery is ‘live with art, inspire your life.’ We believe you can improve your quality of life by surrounding yourself with art that you love.”

Keri says art has been a foundation stone for her life.

“Through times of deep pain and of great joy, experiencing the art of others and creating art has definitely improved my quality of life.”

Those personal experiences led to developing her mission at the gallery to support Mississippi makers through selling original art and connecting people to the arts through viewing and participation.

“We believe it leads to a stronger and deeper sense of community and of self.”

Pacesetter Gallery is not only a place to look at and purchase art, it is a community gathering space where people can come together to create art, even if they don’t consider themselves to be artists. Several of the artists in the gallery teach classes of all levels after hours. In the summer, Keri holds a summer art camp for children.

Keri has a deep love for Mississippi and for the artists who create their work here. “I love to work with designers and get Mississippi art into homes and into commercial spaces.”

