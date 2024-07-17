Magnolia Mornings: July 17, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Jackson Public School teachers, staff to see pay raise

WJTV reports that the Jackson Public School District Board of Trustees approved an increase in the local supplement added to the State of Mississippi’s minimum pay for school teachers, as well as a pay raise for hourly-paid staff. The Board also approved an increase of hourly wages for classified staff.

“For the 2024-2025 school year, JPS officials said teachers and other certified staff on the teacher salary schedule will see an increase in their local supplement. The impact will vary based on individual experience and certification levels,” WJTV reported.

The new supplement minimums were reported as follows:

Teachers with 0-20 years of service: $5,000

Teachers with 21-30 years of service: $5,250

Teachers with over 31 years of service: $5,500

2. Former ICC tech arrested for embezzlement

Special Agents from the State Auditor’s have arrested Timothy Lucius, former Itawamba Community College Telecommunications and Information Services Technician, on one count of embezzlement, according to a statement.

Lucius is accused of selling multiple pieces of electronic equipment, owned by Itawamba Community College, on his personal eBay store and pocketing the money for himself. Lucius was served with a $3,409.73 demand letter at the time of his arrest.

Lucius faces up to $5,000 in fines and 20 years if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Iran plotting to kill Trump

(Official White House Photos by D. Myles Cullen), Wikimedia Commons

Politico reports that the U.S. intelligence community has received an increasing amount of evidence to suggest that Iran is actively working on plots to kill former President Donald Trump.

“Two senior U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence said the Biden administration has gathered information from various sources, including human sources, on threats from Tehran that are linked to physical acts of violence — acts that could kill Trump, they said, without providing further details,” Politico reported. “Iran has for years considered a plan to get back at Trump for his killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020. But the officials said the intelligence has ratcheted up in recent months and officials have become more confident in Tehran’s intentions. They also said there may be more attempts on Trump’s life in the coming weeks.”

As noted by Politico, there is no evidence to suggest that Saturday’s assassination attempt had a connection to Iran.

2. Biden to seek term limits for Supreme Court Justices, push for ethics code

President Joe Biden appears set to unveil proposals to establish term limits for U.S. Supreme Court Justices and an enforceable ethics code, as well as calling for a constitutional amendment to eliminate broad presidential immunity, per the Washington Post.

“The announcement would mark a major shift for Biden, a former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who has long resisted calls to make substantive changes to the high court,” the Post reported, adding, “Term limits and an ethics code would be subject to congressional approval, which would face long odds in the Republican-controlled House and a slim Democratic majority in the Senate. Under current rules, passage in the Senate would require 60 votes. A constitutional amendment requires even more hurdles, including two-thirds support of both chambers, or by a convention of two-thirds of the states, and then approval by three-fourths of state legislatures.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. New Miss. State HC Lebby to speak at SEC Media Days

(From Mississippi State Athletics)

New Mississippi State head football coach Jeff Lebby, along with student-athletes new QB Blake Shapen, John Lewis and Albert Reese IV will take their turn in Dallas at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

Lebby will be featured live on a couple of occasions while in Dallas. The new head ball coach will be behind the main podium at 10:35 a.m. CT to deliver remarks about his team and take questions from onsite reporters. Lebby is then scheduled to be a guest on the SEC Network Set at 11:45 a.m.

2. USM’s McIntyre drafted by Braves

(Photo by Joe Harper, bngphoto.com / Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss outfielder Dalton McIntyre was chosen by the Atlanta Braves in the 19th round (pick No. 581) of the MLB Draft Tuesday.

In his one season with the Golden Eagles, McIntyre led the squad in hitting with a .388 average to go along with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 RBI. A finalist for the 2024 Boo Ferriss Trophy for top collegiate baseball player in the state of Mississippi, McIntyre earned second-team All-Sun Belt and second team ABCA All-South team honors.

Markets & Business

1. Musk moving X, SpaceX to Texas after California Governor signs school gender law

Elon Musk announced Tuesday that X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX headquarters would be leaving California and heading to Texas. The move comes after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that prohibits schools from notifying parents of their children’s gender identity.

“This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” Musk posted on X.

Musk also wrote that he was tired of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts when entering his offices, and said he made it clear to Governor Newsom a year ago that laws like the new one “would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children.”

2. Hattiesburg businesses holding Downtown Summer Games in nod to Olympics

In celebration of the Summer Olympic Games’ 128th year, downtown Hattiesburg businesses and attractions are holding the Downtown Summer Games on Saturday, July 27.

This unique day-long event, organized by a group of competitive downtown merchants and volunteers, will put a fun and fascinating twist on Olympic competition, the organizers said. Competitors of all ages are encouraged to join in the games, which will include a variety of family-friendly activities such as the Hobby Horse Obstacle Race, Pin the Pepperoni on the Pizza, Speed Coloring and Keg Lifting.

Each of the ten businesses and attractions participating in the Downtown Summer Games represent a different country and include: Great Britain/Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, Australia/Honey Clothing Co. & Savvy Pair Shoe Boutique, Mexico/Nuestro Arte, The Bahamas/Walnut Square Gifts and Stationary, USA/Author Shoppe, France/Blooms, Hungary/Main Street Gallery, Germany/Southern Prohibition and Jamaica/Oh Snap! & The Micro Venue, and their activities and competitions are reflective of the country they represent.