Magnolia Mornings: July 16, 2024

In Mississippi

1. MS Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund application period opens August 1

According to Governor Tate Reeves’ office, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund (MOSTF) will open its third application cycle utilizing $12 million in funding appropriated during the 2024 Legislative Session on August 1.

The MOSTF Board of Trustees will be accepting grant applications through September 3, 2024. The MOSTF Program seeks projects that can bring non-state and federal matching fund commitments to assist with overall project contributions.

Only state agencies, municipalities, and non-government organizations are eligible to apply. Interested applicants should visit the MOSTF Website at https://www.dfa.ms.gov/most to review the Notice to Applicants and the Application Scoring Criteria. Applications must be submitted online.

MOSTF has previously awarded over $9.7 million in funding from the 2022 Legislative appropriations and over $14.4 million in funding from the 2023 Legislative appropriations.

2. Former MS Governor Barbour talks Trump, campaign’s focus

Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour on CNN, July 14, 2024

Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour talked to CNN on Sunday, a day after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. He told the TV outlet that he believes Trump survived by God’s grace.

“What the boy did was unbelievable,” Barbour said.

The former Governor and longtime Republican icon went on to say that he thinks the right way forward for Trump is to make the campaign “about policy, about issues, about the border, about taxes, about national security, instead of talking bad about one another.”

“I think most Republican voters who are for Trump and most independents, who are not necessarily Republicans, already believe that Trump is going to try to make this about how we’re going to make America great again,” Barbour said.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Musk to donate $45 million a month to new pro-Trump super PAC

Elon Musk arrives at the tenth Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elon Musk is committing around $45 million a month to a new super political-action committee backing former President Donald Trump’s presidential run, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Other backers of the group, called America PAC, include Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, the Winklevoss twins, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft and her husband, Joe Craft, who is chief executive of coal producer Alliance Resource Partners,” WSJ reported. “Formed in June, America PAC is focused on registering voters and persuading constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots in swing states, according to one of the people.”

2. DNC looks to confirm Biden as nominee by next week

According to the New York Times, the Democratic National Committee are moving swiftly to confirm President Biden as his party’s presidential nominee by the end of July, sources told the outlet.

“The move would formalize Mr. Biden as the nominee at a moment when Democrats are torn over whether he should run again after his poor debate performance,” NYT reported, adding, “The process will effectively begin when the rules committee of the Democratic National Convention meets on a video call at 11 a.m. on Friday, followed by another party group on Sunday. All of the more than 4,000 delegates are expected to begin casting their ballots as soon as Monday, a process that is likely to take about a week. After that, the committee is expected to quickly hold the roll call, a tradition that typically occurs on the convention floor but is being held virtually this year.”

The actual Democratic National Convention isn’t slated to begin until August 19. Holding the nomination process early also avoids a potential legal issue in Ohio where state officials there have given campaigns until the end of August to complete the process to appear on the state’s ballot.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss baseball’s Ross drafted by Nationals

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

According to Ole Miss Athletics, Ole Miss Baseball’s Jackson Ross became the first Rebel selected in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft Monday evening, as he was picked by the Washington Nationals in the ninth round. Ross was the 260th overall pick in the draft.

Ross’ selection continues a streak of 36-consecutive MLB drafts with a Rebel being selected. Over the last six drafts there have now been 25 Rebels selected with still a full day left in the 2024 edition.

2. Southern Miss partners with Southern Tradition Tailgating to elevate game day at The Rock

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss Athletics announced on Monday that it will partner with Southern Tradition Tailgating for the 2024 football season.

“The partnership with Southern Tradition Tailgating is going to elevate the football game day experience here at Southern Miss,” said Deputy Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer Spencer Bridges in a statement. “Their comprehensive turnkey tailgating services ensure that Golden Eagle fans enjoy a seamless, top-notch experience at every football game. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from each tailgate package sold will be reinvested into Southern Miss Athletics, directly supporting our student-athletes and the growth of our department.”



Southern Tradition Tailgating has been Mississippi’s premier provider of hassle-free tailgating services since 2009 and made its debut with Southern Miss during the 2023 football season.

Markets & Business

1. M&M Bank granted Preferred Lender Status by SBA

(Photo from Merchants and Marine Bank’s Facebook)

Merchants & Marine Bank has been granted Preferred Lender Program (PLP) authority by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

According to Matthew McElveen, President of Voyager Lending, the Government Guaranteed Lending division of Merchants & Marine Bank, the PLP authority granted by the SBA enables the lending division to approve most SBA loans in-house, expediting the approval process by eliminating the need for a separate SBA review.

“While adhering to all SBA 7(a) Loan Program requirements for originating, closing, servicing, and liquidation, our PLP status empowers us to make local decisions and streamline the lending process for our clients. This translates to faster turnaround times and a more responsive experience for your business,” McElveen said in a statement.

2. Keesler FCU donates school supplies to 27 districts in MS, LA

(Photo from Keesler Federal Credit Union)

Keesler Federal Credit Union through its Bright Futures Program is distributing school supplies to kindergarten students in 27 districts in Coastal Mississippi, Hattiesburg, Jackson Metro and Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes in Southeast Louisiana.

The program, which began in 2019, provides supplies which include a drawstring bag with blunt scissors, markers, crayons, tissues, construction paper, pencils, pocket folders, highlighters, glue sticks, and erasers. Each district will determine when to distribute supplies to their students.

“Purchasing school supplies can be a burden on family budgets,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal President and CEO. “We are hopeful that this effort will benefit families as well as help kindergartners get off to a successful start in school. Keesler Federal strongly believes in supporting the communities we serve, and Bright Futures certainly is one of our most important and largest giveback programs.”