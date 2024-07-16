Discover Mississippi: Experience 135 Years of Tradition at the Neshoba County Fair

The Neshoba County Fair runs Friday, July 26 thru Friday, August 2 this year. There will be daily events, concerts, rides, food, dancing, vendors, and the political speeches in the square.

The countdown has begun for the 2024 Neshoba County Fair. Known as Mississippi’s Giant House Party, the Neshoba County Fair boasts eight straight days of non-stop fun and excitement for all ages. But this fair is far more than your typical rides and games; it is a culture all its own.

The Neshoba County Fair runs Friday, July 26 thru Friday, August 2. There will be daily events, concerts, rides, food, dancing, vendors, and the political speeches in the square that bring all of the biggest candidates to the stage.

The political speeches in the square have put the Neshoba County Fair as a must-stop for political candidates state, local, and federal–even attracting President Ronald Reagan during his 1980 campaign, and Donald Trump Jr. on behalf of President Donald Trump in 2016.



Aside from politics, the Neshoba County Fair also hosts the only sanctioned horse races in the state of Mississippi, and they run throughout the week during the fair.

A trip to the Neshoba County Fair should be a rite of passage for all Mississippians, and a prerequisite if you’re studying anything southern.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party: The Unique Appeal of the Neshoba County Fair

The 2024 Neshoba County Fair marks 135 years of gathering at the fairgrounds. In 1889, the fair kicked off as the Coldwater Fair, with roots in church meetings and singings.

“After a group of local farmers attended the “Patrons Union” in Lake, Mississippi where farm produce and animals were shown, they arranged a picnic in the Coldwater Community (present grounds) in 1889,” said Natalie Scruggs, board member and Media Relations Specialist for the fair. “(This is) where farm animals, farm produce and women’s handiwork were displayed. After two successful picnics, the Fair was officially organized in 1891 when officers and a board of directors were elected.”

Folks would come and pitch tents and camp during the events. Two years later, the fair was organized as the Neshoba County Steak and Agricultural Fair Association. In 1894, a pavilion was built, a hotel set in place for visitors, and cabins started to replace the old wagons and tents for shelter. Governor Anselm McLaurin spoke at the Fair in 1896, creating the tradition of political speakings during campaign season, which still stands today.

“(There was) Ronald Reagan in 1980,” said Scruggs. “His appearance came one week after the Republican National Convention, where he was nominated as the Republican nominee for President of the United States and then successfully elected in November of 1980, where he went on to serve two terms as President.”



Reagan may have been the first presidential candidate to stomp at Neshoba, but he wasn’t the last.

“(Then came) Donald Trump Jr, in 2016, on behalf of Donald Trump’s successful candidacy for President of the United States,” said Scruggs. “And Senator John Glenn in 1983 on behalf of his candidacy for President of the United States. He was also the first astronaut to successfully orbit the earth in 1962.”

Governor of Massachusetts, Michael Dukakis in 1988, in his bid for President of the United States, though he lost to then VP, George H. W. Bush.

Countless sitting governors and other statewide elected officials and district elected officials have participated in the political speaking programs since the turn of the 19th century.

In 1898, oak trees were planted with hopes of one day providing shade in Founders’ Square—and they still stand today.

By 1914, several improvements were made, and it was time to kick off the horse races.

But it wasn’t until 1939 that the Fairgrounds received electricity. If you’re doing the math, that’s 45 years of July camping. In Mississippi. In the heat.

In all these years, the Neshoba County Fair has only been on hiatus twice: during World War II, and in 2020 during the height of the Covid pandemic.

Eight Days of Non-stop Fun: What to Expect at the Neshoba County Fair

The Neshoba County Fairgrounds are somehow both extensive and humble. To walk into the Neshoba County Fairgrounds during the fair is to walk into a small town, with various dirt and gravel paths. There are neighborhoods of cabins, RV campgrounds, livestock barns, show arenas, the carnival at Harrison Park, Founder’s Square, the Pavilion, and the Race Track.

There’s almost an overwhelming amount to see and do. If you’re not familiar with everything, it’s best to pick up a map.

Beyond Rides and Games: Mississippi’s Favorite Fair is a Phenomenon

There are nearly as many activities as there are cabins at The Neshoba County Fair, with something for everyone of all ages.

Livestock shows and agricultural exhibits highlight the best of Mississippi’s agribusiness, from animals, to food and more. This is where you’ll find blue ribbon livestock and the best produce grown in the Magnolia State.

Carnival rides, concessions and games line the Midway at Harrison Park, and are running daily from noon through 1am.

Arts and crafts will be on display and for purchase throughout the arenas at the fairgrounds, with an arts and crafts fair in Founders’ Square on Saturday, July 27th.

There are concerts and live performances nightly, featuring Jon Langston, Blackberry Smoke, Tyler Branden, Dillon Carmichael, and the Frontmen at the Grandstand. Even more artists and local church choirs will be performing at the Pavilion at Founders’ Square throughout the week.

Mississippi’s lawmakers will be heard during the political speeches that have brought the fair nationwide notoriety on Wednesday, July 30th and Thursday, August 1st.

There are also plenty more traditional fair events happening throughout the week, such as the balloon glow, beauty pageants, cake walks, nightly dances, and the state’s only sanctioned horse races.

“Horse racing has been held at the Fair since 1894,” said Scruggs. “The red-clay, 1/2 mile oval, constructed in 1914, presents for 6 days of the Fair,(with) sanctioned harness horse races and thoroughbred and quarter horse racing.”

Check the Neshoba County Fair website for a full schedule.

Join the Giant House Party at the Cabins

There are so many things that make the Neshoba County Fair unique, but nothing stands out more than the cabin culture.

Clusters of cabins are built throughout the fairgrounds, nestled into neighborhoods. Alleyways take you between the cabins, while their inviting porches call you to stop and chat a while. Many of the cabin owners spend a bulk of the summer in their cabins, but the community thrives the most during the week of Mississippi’s Giant House Party.

Here’s the thing about the cabins. It doesn’t matter if you have your own, or if you’re just visiting for the day; you’re at home. The cabin culture calls and welcomes all. You’re going to get offered a coke, or something to eat, or a place to take shelter when it is raining.

The cabins at Founders’ Square have their own sense of magic–each one is as inviting as the next. Kids jump from cabin to cabin to play with friends. Every cabin parent is a co-parent to every child there; no child leaves without a drink and a snack. Going to the cabins at the Neshoba County Fair is like going to visit Grandma as a kid with all the love, warmth, and hospitality you can imagine.

More to Come for the Neshoba County Fair

There are more housing options than just cabins at the grounds. There are hundreds of places for RVs to park, but the demand is at an all-time high.

“Investments in the privately owned cabins is also at an all time high, as is interest in securing one of the 575 plus RV spots, of which the Association maintains a waiting list of 225 plus requests for spots from RV patrons across the state and nation,” said Scruggs.

The Neshoba County Fair is the last remaining campground fair in the United States, according to Scruggs, with no plans of ending anytime soon.

“There are 19 board members who volunteer time year round to plan the next fair. We usually meet in August after the fair to discuss the previous fair, then take off September and start planning in October for the next year,” said Scruggs. “As a patron, the time you get with family and friends for an entire week (plus a couple of days) is the best part. Plus, it is a significant economic driver for the local economy.”

Don’t just take my word for it. Experience this purely Mississippi event and plan out your trip to the Neshoba County Fair, July 26-August 2. Discover one of the single greatest events Mississippi has to offer, along with some of the greatest people.

For more information, visit the Neshoba County Fair website.