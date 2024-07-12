Significant investment in roads, bridges underway across Mississippi

Most projects involve widening major highways and interstates, while another prepares for the construction of a Buc-ee’s along the Gulf Coast

Across Mississippi, the Department of Transportation is currently working on, or overseeing, projects along the Magnolia State’s major highways and byways. Here’s an update on the largest projects.

Highway 49

Along Highway 49, 9.2 miles of the highway is being milled and overlayed from the Simpson County line to just south of the city of Florence. Repair work that’s been completed so far includes re-leveling the underlying concrete pavement using pressure grouting, widening the turn lanes at Star Road and Eagle Post Road and ditch repairs south of Star Road. Another component of the project will upgrade deficient guardrails. APAC-MS out of Jackson won the bid for the $11.4 million project. Completion of the remaining aspects of the project is expected by spring of 2025. Motorists should expect lane closures during the night, which reduces traffic impacts as the project continues.

I-10 Projects

Four major projects are currently underway along I-10, three of which are focused on interchanges.

New interchange for Buc-ee’s

In preparation for the construction of a new Buc-ee’s along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, interchange projects are underway at the Menge Avenue exit along Interstate 10. Funding for the project is being provided privately and publicly through the business and the Harrison County Board of Supervisors, according to a press release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation issued in February of this year. MDOT is overseeing the project to ensure construction efforts meet the agency’s road and bridge standards and specifications. Completion of that project is slated for November of this year. T.L. Wallace Construction, based out of Columbia, won the bid for that project, which entails replacing the overpass and widening the entrance and exit ramps. The project is reported to cost about $15 million.

I-10 widening

The largest project being conducted along I-10 will create a six lane section of the interstate from the Diamondhead exit to the County Farm Road exit that spans 11 miles through Harrison and Hancock Counties. To add the new lanes, the existing median will be used. As part of the project, crews will install digital signs to relay messages to motorists and cameras so MDOT can monitor traffic conditions. To reduce the impact of noise from the increased traffic from the interstate in the Diamondhead area a noise barrier wall will be installed. A multi-use path at the Diamondhead exit will also be created as part of the work.

Widening the interstate to six lanes will reduce congestion, while also making that section of I-10 safer for motorists and pedestrians. Huey Stockstill Inc. out of Picayune was awarded the $155 million project, which is expected to be complete sometime in 2027.

Diamondhead interchange

Another project underway along I-10 is a $17 million project to improve the Diamondhead interchange. The contractor who won the contract, T.L. Wallace, will construct roundabouts in the north and south sides of the exit and another at the intersection of Gex Drive and Aloha Drive. The anticipated completion date for that project is sometime in 2026.

Interchange at Shriners Boulevard

Teardrop-shaped roundabouts are being installed at the north and south exits of the Shriners Boulevard exit in Harrison County. Once complete, those new features are expected to reduce traffic speeds, therefore preventing collisions and accidents. JLB Contractors, LLC out of Long Beach was awarded the $2.3 million project. That project has an anticipated completion date of sometime this fall.

Future I-55 Widening & Highway 7 Projects

During the most recent Legislative session, MDOT received a $250 million appropriation for capacity projects to be added to the re-appropriation of $370 in unspent funding. That funding will be used to conduct widening projects along I-55 and State Route 7.

Widening of I-55 will be conducted through three sections. The section from I-55 from Goodman to Church Road is in the right of way purchasing phase, which also entails relocating utilities. MDOT anticipates the utility relocation process to take about two years. This section of I-55 was outlined in Gov. Tate Reeves Infrastructure Proposal.

“Assuming Funding is obtained, construction should start after utilities are moved,” MDOT officials said.

Work along a section of I-55 from Church Road to I-69/I-269 is still in the conceptual planning phase and only a few right of way acquisitions have been purchased at press time.

Another section of I-55 to get attention focuses on the area starting at I-69/I-269 to Commerce Street and is also still in the conceptual phase. Right of way acquisition for this section of the project has not yet begun.

From the Belk Boulevard intersection to the State Route 7 roundabout in the city of Oxford, the Legislature provided $160 million to widen the highway to four lanes. Right of way acquisition and utility relocation is anticipated to start later this summer.

Also during this year’s Legislative session, lawmakers provided $175 million for a capacity project along State Route 7 in Lafayette County and $156 million for a capacity project on I-55 in DeSoto County. The State Route 7 project in Lafayette County is anticipated to be awarded in spring of 2025, and has an anticipated three-year construction timeline. Utilities for that project are currently being moved.

The capacity project in DeSoto County is set to be awarded to a contractor in spring of 2026 and has an expected three-year construction timeline. Utility relocation for that project is currently underway.