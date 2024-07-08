Security guard shot to death in Mississippi, 3 teenagers charged

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A security guard at a Mississippi convenience store and gas station was shot to death Monday, and three teenagers are charged in the killing.

Roy Love, 60, was providing security at M&M Food Express in south Jackson, according to the city’s police chief, Joseph Wade.

Love approached three teenagers at about 1:30 a.m. and asked them to leave, Wade said.

“They subsequently attacked him. They took his weapon, and they fired upon him with their weapon,” Wade said at a news conference.

The chief said video footage showed the deadly encounter and that Love never drew his weapon. Two of the teenagers ran away after the shooting and one left on a bicycle, Wade said.

Within hours, Jackson Police Department officers arrested two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy and charged each of them with capital murder, Wade said.