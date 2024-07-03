Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Mississippi ends fiscal year $181.7...

Mississippi ends fiscal year $181.7 million over sine die revenue estimate

By: Frank Corder - July 3, 2024

(Photo from Governor's 2024 EBR)

  • For the month of June alone, Magnolia State revenues exceeded estimates by $46.8 million.

Mississippi ended the 2024 fiscal year $181.7 million over budgetary estimates, even with the phase out of a significant portion of the state’s income tax.

The Legislative Budget Office released the June state revenue report on Wednesday, showing Mississippi tax collections for the final month of the fiscal year.

A new fiscal year began on July 1st.

According to the report, revenue collections through June 2024 were $181,660,113 or 2.41%
above the sine die revenue estimate approved by lawmakers. The FY 2024 Sine Die Revenue Estimate was $7,523,800,000.

For the month of June alone, revenues exceeded estimates by $46,853,106 or 6.28%. General Fund collections were $36,347,242 or 4.81% above the prior year’s actual collections.

Sales tax collections for the month of June were above the prior year by $3.6 million while corporate income tax collections for the month of June were above the prior year by $2.3 million.

Individual income tax collections for the month of June were also above the prior year by $13.8 million. However, overall, income tax collections were down $142 million or 5.9% from the prior year due to the historic tax cut from 2022.

As previously reported, the Legislature passed and Governor Tate Reeves (R) signed into law a $525 million tax cut plan in 2022 which eliminated the 4% income tax bracket and phased down the 5% bracket to 4% over a three-year period.

Speaker Jason White (R) recently announced the appointment of a new Select Committee on Tax Reform with the goal to eliminate the “tax on work” by providing a recommendation next session to “move away from personal income tax and moving more toward a consumption model.”

Governor Reeves has repeatedly called on the full elimination of the state income tax.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 2, 2024

Mississippi’s back-to-school sales tax holiday now one of the earliest in the nation
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
July 1, 2024

Injunction halts Walker Montgomery Protecting Children Online Act from taking effect
DC  |  Russ Latino ,  Frank Corder  • 
July 1, 2024

Supreme Court rules Trump entitled to some immunity from federal prosecution
Previous Story
News  |  Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press  • 
July 3, 2024

Some Mississippi legislative districts dilute Black voting power and must be redrawn, judges say