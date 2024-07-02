Magnolia Mornings: July 2, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. K-12 and Postsecondary Mental Health Task Force announces July hearing

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann prepares to gavel Mississippi’s state senate into the first day of 2024’s legislative session. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari)

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s office announced on Monday that the first hearing dates for the K-12 and Postsecondary Mental Health Task Force, established by Senate Bill 2727, are set for July 17-18.

Committee members will hear testimony on the current state of child and adolescent mental health in Mississippi and catalogue public resources available in in the state today.

The 24-member Task Force will be chaired by State Representative Rob Roberson and State Senator David Parker. Roberson is chairman of the House Education Committee and Parker is a member of the Senate Education Committee, designated by Senate Education Chairman Dennis DeBar to serve as his proxy.

Other lawmakers will serve on the task force along with representatives from UMMC, the state Department of Education, mental health experts, university professors and more.

2. Speaker White names Select Committee to study Capital, Metro Revitalization

Mississippi House Speaker Jason White, R-West, Jan. 3, 2024, in the House Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Speaker of the Mississippi House Jason White has named a fourth Select Committee and its appointments to study Capital and Metro Revitalization.

“The Select Committee on Capital and Metro Revitalization is comprised of House members that are passionate and dedicated to improving Mississippi’s Capital City for the betterment of the Jackson Metro Area and our entire state,” White said Monday in a statement. “I look forward to this Committee’s work as they seek strategic and innovative ways to improve and partner with the citizens and leadership of the Metro Area, recognizing the unique importance a vibrant Capital City means for all Mississippians.”

Co-chairs of the committee are State Rep. Clay Manswell (R) and State Rep. Shanda Yates (I).

3. County health departments holding walk-in back-to-school immunization days

The Mississippi Department of Health says several County Health Departments are holding special walk-in days for back-to-school immunizations. During these clinics, additional nursing staff will be available to provide required immunizations so that parents can complete the process quickly and efficiently. If parents have copies of their child’s immunization record, they should bring it to the clinic.

Mississippi requires immunizations for first-time school entry and 7th grade entry. Parents must provide schools with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) prior to entry.

For a list of locations, visit MSDH.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. After SCOTUS immunity ruling, Trump seeks to throw out NY conviction

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on the question on presidential immunity, former President Donald Trump began an effort on Monday to throw out his recent criminal conviction in Manhattan and postpone his upcoming sentencing, according to the New York Times.

“In a letter to the judge overseeing the case, Mr. Trump’s lawyers sought permission to file a motion to set aside the verdict, doing so just hours after the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling involving one of Mr. Trump’s other criminal cases. The letter will not be public until Tuesday at the earliest, after which prosecutors will have a chance to respond,” NYT reported.

Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11 after being convicted on 34 counts related to a hush money transaction, a conviction the former President has repeatedly said was politically motivated to impede him from running for the White House.

2. Suspected Chinese spy bases in Cuba caught on satellite images

The Wall Street Journal reports that images captured from space show the growth of Cuba’s electronic eavesdropping stations that are believed to be linked to China, including new construction at a previously unreported site about 70 miles from the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, according to a new report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“The concern about the stations, former officials and analysts say, is that China is using Cuba’s geographical proximity to the southeastern U.S. to scoop up sensitive electronic communications from American military bases, space-launch facilities, and military and commercial shipping,” WSJ reported, adding, “Chinese facilities on the island ‘could also bolster China’s use of telecommunications networks to spy on U.S. citizens,’ said Leland Lazarus, an expert on China-Latin America relations at Florida International University.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. M-Braves’ De Avila named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

(Photo from Mississippi Braves)

Mississippi Braves left-handed pitcher Luis De Avila has been named Southern League Pitcher of the Week, announced Monday by Minor League Baseball (MiLB).

In his June 28 start vs. Montgomery at Trustmark Park, De Avila dealt 7.0 innings of two-hit baseball, striking out a season-high seven and walking none, firing 89 pitches in his 14th start. De Avila faced one over the minimum and retired 21 of 23 batters.

The Mississippi Braves say the San Estanislao, Colombia native finished a stellar month of June, ranking third in the Southern League with a 1.74 ERA (31.0 IP/6 ER) over five starts with nine walks to 23 strikeouts. The opposition hit .182 against him during the month.

2. Farris named Asst. Head Coach for Southern Miss women’s basketball

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss women’s basketball assistant coach Barbara Farris was elevated to the title of assistant head coach by head coach Joye Lee-McNelis, the USM Athletic Department announced.

Farris, a ten-year veteran of the WNBA and experienced coach at the college and professional levels, will be in her second season with the Lady Eagles this winter.

Overall, Farris is in her 19th season coaching basketball and sixth at the Division I level. She also spent five seasons as an assistant coach for the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

Markets & Business

1. Tractor Supply eliminates DEI roles, ends HRC data submission

(Photo from Tractor Supply website)

Amid a growing push to roll back corporate ties to DEI and other progressive ideology, Tractor Supply announced last week that the company will move away from such activities, stating, “We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them. We have taken this feedback to heart.”

Going forward, the company said they will ensure their activities and giving tie directly to the business. Tractor Supply committed to do the following:

No longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign Refocus our Team Member Engagement Groups on mentoring, networking and supporting the business Further focus on rural America priorities including ag education, animal welfare, veteran causes and being a good neighbor and stop sponsoring nonbusiness activities like pride festivals and voting campaigns Eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment Withdraw our carbon emission goals and focus on our land and water conservation efforts

“As we look forward to celebrating our nation’s independence, we also celebrate our more than 50,000 team members across 2,250 stores. Rural communities are the backbone of our nation and what make America great. We are honored to be a part of them,” the company said in a statement.

2. Gulfport-Biloxi airport awarded USDOT grant

According to U.S. Senator Roger Wicker’s office, Gulfport Biloxi Regional Airport Authority has been awarded a $876,488 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The funds will go to a project to reseal and mark 7,500 feet of Taxiway C pavement and joints to extend its useful life as well as extends Taxi lane F an additional 257 feet to provide access for aircraft hangers.

This grant funds the final phase of the project, which consists of base preparation and paving. It also acquires new security equipment including access control.