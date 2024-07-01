Magnolia Mornings: July 1, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Hurricane Beryl becomes first major storm of season

Mississippi Coast residents are encouraged to stay weather aware as Hurricane Beryl churns towards the Gulf of Mexico.

Beryl is the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season this year, reaching Category 4 strength over the weekend.

The current forecast modeling has the hurricane staying well south of the Mississippi Coast. However, as conditions change over the next 4 to 5 days, the cone of uncertainty could shift.

2. Ingalls hosts educators for externship program

(Photo from Ingalls)

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula recently hosted 23 Mississippi educators for a two-week Educator Externship program at the company’s shipyard in Pascagoula. The program, which ran from June 3 to June 14, was facilitated by the Ingalls human resources and administration team and provided educators with the opportunity to work alongside shipbuilders throughout the yard.

During the externship, educators from across Mississippi were immersed in the shipbuilding environment, engaging in daily operations, and gaining insight into how educators can assist Ingalls in developing the next generation of shipbuilders.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Democrats sticking with Biden?

(Photo: The White House, Wikimedia Commons)

The Wall Street Journal reports that top Democratic leaders and donors urged the party on Sunday to stick with President Biden as their nominee.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said there was “no evidence at all that they are going anywhere,” WSJ reported, adding that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), Sen. Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore all backed Biden in TV interviews over the weekend.

“Over 200 people attended a fundraising event on Saturday at the East Hampton, N.Y., home of Barry Rosenstein, the founder of New York hedge fund Jana Partners. In an email, Rosenstein said 80 to 100 people originally were expected at the event, and that it ‘exceeded all of the campaign’s fundraising goals at every donor level,'” WSJ reported.

2. French elections see surge from right

The New York Times reports that the “results from the first round of legislative elections, held on Sunday, revealed a country deeply fractured, with a surging far right winning a record number of votes and the near collapse of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party.”

“If the National Rally takes an absolute majority in the runoff on Sunday, Mr. Macron will be forced to appoint a prime minister from its ranks, who will in turn form a cabinet,” NYT notes, adding, “The question is whether it will get enough seats to command an absolute majority. If that does not happen, the National Assembly will most likely be ungovernable, with Mr. Macron’s centrist party and its allies squeezed between the right and the left and with greatly diminished power.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Ole Miss track & field stars advance to Olympics

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss track & field NCAA Champions McKenzie Long (women’s 200-meter dash) and Raven Saunders (women’s shot put) both booked passage to the Paris Olympic Games after superb qualifying performances on Saturday at Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials, Ole Miss Athletics shared.

The university says Long finished third in the women’s 200-meter final at 21.91 (+0.6) to claim the last ticket to Paris, the second-fastest wind-legal 200-meter time of her career and the fastest ever by a third-place finisher at the Trials. Long is the first woman in Ole Miss history to qualify for the Olympics in a running event, and joins only Brittney Reese and Raven Saunders as the lone women in track & field program history to become an Olympian.

In the women’s shot put, reigning Olympic silver medalist Saunders only needed one throw to secure her spot on Team USA, but decided to notch a slight improvement in the final round anyway. This is the third Olympic berth for Saunders.

2. Jans promotes four Miss. State assistants

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State Athletics has announced that men’s basketball coach Chris Jans promoted Patrice Days, Dillon Elder, Jovan Austin and Scott Padgett on Friday.

Days, Elder and Padgett have been elevated to assistant coaches, while Austin will serve as the program’s director of recruiting.

Markets & Business

1. Stock futures up to start July

CNBC reports that stock futures are up Monday as the second half of 2024 began.

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 67 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures traded marginally higher,” CNBC reported.

The first half of the year has been largely up, as due to technology-driven momentum. CNBC notes that some expect it to persist “at least through the summer, despite some fears that multiples have hit heightened levels.”

2. Southeastern U.S.– Canadian Provinces Business Forum coming to Biloxi

Mississippi companies interested in exporting goods and services to Canada are invited to participate in the upcoming Southeastern U.S.– Canadian Provinces Business Forum. The event will be held August 4-6 at the Beau Rivage Resort in Biloxi, according to the Mississippi Development Authority.

The SEUS-CP Alliance is a strategic partnership that promotes trade and investment opportunities between its member states and provinces. In addition to Mississippi, member states include Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Member provinces include Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Québec.

This year’s forum focuses on advanced manufacturing and the blue economy, which includes a range of ocean technologies and related industries such as shipbuilding, uncrewed autonomous vehicles, smart ports, fisheries and aquaculture, innovative materials and innovative technologies. Advanced manufacturing and the blue economy form a significant portion of SEUS-CP members’ economies.

To register, visit www.seuscp-b2b.com. For more information, contact MDA International Trade Office Director Vickie Watters at (601) 359-3155