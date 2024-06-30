Independence Day celebrations coming to Mississippi

Celebrate the birth of the nation at one of the many great events in the Magnolia State. Here are a few to consider.

Independence Day, the 4th of July, ‘Murica Day — whatever you want to call it, is a day of celebration.

As a country, we celebrate the birth of the United States of America and the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But Mississippians know how to celebrate as a community. Here are just a few of the great events happening around the state on the 4th of July.

All America City Family Picnic in the Park – Tupelo

The City of Tupelo is hosting its 38th Annual All America City Family Picnic in the Park on Thursday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The celebration opens with a kids’ dance hour hosted by The Blind Eye D.J., followed by Nashville’s Kolby Oakley and American Idol season 21 finalist Zachariah Smith.

Then, at 9 p.m., it’s what everyone looks forward to — a stunning firework show! For more information, check out the event’s website.

Fourth of July Celebration – West Point

It’s a full day of golf, music, fun, and fireworks at the West Point Country Club in West Point, Mississippi.

Play some golf, have some burgers and hot dogs, listen to great music, and check out the firework display from the 9th fairway.

Registration for golf ends July 2, and you’ll want to bring a chair or blanket for the fireworks display. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

Clinton 4th of July Red, White, and Blues Fest – Clinton

On July 4th, bring the entire family to Clinton’s Traceway Park and join the 34th Red, White & Blue Fest!

Everyone is invited to participate in a fun-filled evening of games and musical entertainment. Headlining this year’s event is Karen Waldrup, an internationally known Country Soul singer featured on Billboard, Rolling Stone, and People. Waldrup is a current contestant on season 25 of NBC’s The Voice.

The City of Clinton’s official July 4th celebration is FREE to the public. Parking is $10 per car. Gates open at 4:00 P.M. Tents, coolers of non-alcoholic beverages, and chairs are welcome. For more information, visit the event’s website.

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza – Natchez

Wind down your 4th of July with the 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza on the Mississippi River in Natchez. This one-hour power hour will have all eyes on the skies from Natchez to Vidalia for an incredible display put on by MissLou fireworks.

Find your favorite place to park and sit back and enjoy the show. Head to the Visit Natchez website for more information.

Hattiesburg Okatoma KOA 4th of July Weekend – Hattiesburg

Keep the Liberty Bell ringing all weekend long with the Hattiesburg Okatoma KOA 4th of July Weekend at the Okatoma River Campground in Hattiesburg.

There will be all sorts of all-American fun, from sack races, to horseshoes, to sno-cones, fireworks and more. Even if you’re interested in something more relaxed, there’s something for you, too – a giant pool to lounge and float.

Get more information on the event’s website.

4th of July MS Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo & Music Festival – Gulfport

For a weekend of Gulf Coast Deep Sea fishing, food, music, games, and more, head to Jones Park in Gulfport for the annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing & Music Festival in Gulfport.

This fun-filled weekend has a fishing rodeo for both kids and adults, live music, food and a pageant. This longstanding tradition is one of the best fishing rodeos around and is a great way to celebrate the 4th of July all weekend long!

For more information, visit MississippiDeepSeaFishingRodeo.com.