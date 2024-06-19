Magnolia Mornings: June 19, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. State Fair tickets now available online; headline acts announced

For the first time ever, fairgoers can purchase their tickets online ahead of the 2024 State Fair which will be held Thursday, October 3, through Sunday, October 13, at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.

Pre-sale tickets are available now through October 2 at www.msstatefair.com for $8 per person. Online tickets purchased after October 2, as well as tickets purchased at the gates, will be $10 per person.

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson also announced the headliners for the 2024 Mississippi State Fair. They are:

Oak Ridge Boys – Saturday, October 5

Matthew West – Sunday, October 6

Ronnie McDowell – Wednesday, October 9 (Senior American Day)

Dru Hill – Friday, October 11

2. Neville now on the job as Millsaps’ new President

Millsaps’ new President Frank Neville is officially on the job. He was announced as the incoming president back in January.

On Monday, the school’s Board of Trustees welcomed Neville, the 12th president at the private institution.

He previously served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff at Georgia Institute of Technology. His background includes strategic planning, implementation, and executive management. Neville brings over 35 years of experience to his new role.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Russia, North Korea leaders sign partnership agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a pep in his step as he exited his plane to greet North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Tuesday.

According to ABC News, the two “signed a partnership agreement on Wednesday in Pyongyang, further solidifying their strategic cooperation in opposition to Western leaders.”

“Putin in an opening statement prior to the talks thanked Kim for his ‘unwavering support’ for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Their two-hour meeting came on the first full day of Putin’s official state visit, his first trip to Pyongyang in 24 years,” ABC News reported, adding, “North Korean state media on Wednesday said Kim’s government was hoping the meetings would lead to ‘deepening economic and trade relations’ with Russia.”

2. National debt on pace to top $56 trillion by 2034

The U.S. is on a pace to add trillions of dollars to its national debt over the next decade, borrowing money more quickly than previously expected, according to the New York Times.

“The Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday that the U.S. national debt is poised to top $56 trillion by 2034, as rising spending and interest expenses outpace tax revenues,” NYT reported. “The mounting costs of Social Security and Medicare continue to weigh on the nation’s finances, along with rising interest rates, which have made it more costly for the federal government to borrow huge sums of money.”

NYT goes on to add that, “The budget deficit in 2024 is projected to be $1.9 trillion, up from a forecast earlier this year of $1.6 trillion. Over the next 10 years, the annual deficit is projected to swell to $2.9 trillion. As a share of the economy, debt held by the public in 2034 will be 122 percent of gross domestic product, up from 99 percent in 2024.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Willie Mays dies at 93

Willie Mays, standing, wearing baseball uniform, with arm around shoulders of Roy Campanella, seated / World Telegram & Sun photo by William C. Greene. (Photo from Wikimedia Commons)

Baseball legend Willie Mays died on Tuesday at the age of 93.

During his Hall of Fame career that broke barriers, Mays accounted for 660 home runs, 3,283 hits, two National League MVP awards, and a record-tying 24 All-Star Game appearances.

Mays, who also served in the U.S. Army, played for the San Francisco Giants in the 1950s and 1960s. The team retired his jersey in 1972.

Southern Miss announced Tuesday that it’s football season tickets were now on sale.

The Golden Eagles will host six home games on Saturdays this fall at The Rock, playing non-conference games against Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 7) and USF (Sept. 14) with home Sun Belt Conference matchups against Louisiana (Oct. 5), Arkansas State (Oct. 19/homecoming), Marshall (Nov. 9) and South Alabama (Nov. 23).

Fans can purchase their tickets by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling the Southern Miss Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-844-TICK (8425) or by visiting the Pat Ferlise Center, weekdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Markets & Business

1. Chipmaker Nvidia now most valuable public company in the world

As CNBC reports, Nvidia is now the most valuable public company in the world.

“Shares of the chipmaker climbed 3.6% on Tuesday, lifting the company’s market cap to $3.34 trillion, surpassing Microsoft, which is now valued at $3.32 trillion. Earlier this month, Nvidia hit $3 trillion for the first time, and passed Apple,” CNBC reported.

CNBC notes that over the past two years, “Nvidia shares have skyrocketed as Wall Street came to recognize the company’s technology as the engine behind an explosion in AI that shows no signs of slowing.”

2. M&M Bank breaks ground on new branch following Moss Point tornado

(Artist rendering of new M&M Bank in Moss Point)

One year after a devastating EF-2 tornado ravaged the city of Moss Point, Merchants and Marine Bank held a groundbreaking ceremony to build back his branch lost in the storm.

“While the tornado destroyed homes and buildings, the one thing it couldn’t break was the spirit of the community. Rebuilding has been a long process, but it’s possible because we’re sticking together,” the bank shared on social media.

The bank has served in the community for over 100 years.