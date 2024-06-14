Mississippi Comic Con: Premier pop culture event returns to Jackson

Mississippi Comic Con is hosting its largest lineup of celebrities to date, with actors, creators, and icons from just about any genre you can imagine.

From anime to animation, cult classics to cosplay, and celeb encounters to just taking it all in – there’s something for everyone at the Mississippi Comic Con located at the Mississippi Fairgrounds in Jackson.

This year’s con will be June 22nd-23rd and will host a variety of vendors and experiences in gaming, cosplay, celebrities, creators and more.

Film and television actors include Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien, Firefly), Keith David (The Thing, They Live), and Skeet Ulrich (Scream) just to name a few. Video game and animation stars attending are Nolan North (Uncharted, Assassin’s Creed), Steve Downes (Halo), Johnny Yong Bosch (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Bleach), Michelle Ruff (Bleach, Sailor Moon) and more.

In-show events include Q & As with celebrities, panels presented by professional cosplayers and artists, costume contests, gaming, photo ops, and more. Vendors and artists from across the country will set up and sell their wares. Local fan groups will exhibit displays and provide performances throughout the weekend. Advance tickets are available from VXV Events’ exclusive ticket provider, Tixr, for $30 per day or $50 for the weekend, with discounts available for members of the military. Kids ten and under attend free with paid adult admission.

This action-packed, two-day event has seen significant growth since its start in 2014.

“In terms of attendance, Mississippi Comic Con has grown year after year,” said Jay Branch with VX Events. “We started in 2014 and had 1500 attendees; in 2023, we had over 15,000. The footprint of our show has expanded, as we now take up the entire Trademart as well as the Coliseum. We have also grown in terms of national exposure. We have a waitlist of vendors, artists, and even celebrities all eager to attend our show, which is a drastic change from when we first began.”

It isn’t just fun for the attendees— the celebrities and vendors have a great time as well, thanks to the demeanor of good ol’ Mississippi folks.

“Mississippi Comic Con is known for its family feel and gracious attendees. Our celebrities and vendors always remark on how nice everyone is, not just at the show but throughout the city. They definitely get a healthy dose of hospitality when they attend our event,” said Branch.

You can purchase advance tickets for Mississippi Comic Con online or purchase the day of at the gate. Children under 10 get in free with adult admission. Celebrity encounters will cost more. Prices, along with other information, can be found at here.