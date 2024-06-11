Mississippi Democrats call for State Fair boycott over Trump rally

Mississippi Republicans rally for Trump at the Ag Musuem in Jackson (Photo from Commissioner Andy Gipson's Facebook)

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson said the call to boycott the State Fair is about as ridiculous as the charges brought against Donald Trump in New York City.

The Mississippi Democratic Party on Monday condemned a recent rally in support of former President Donald Trump held on the grounds of the Ag Museum in Jackson and called for a boycott of the upcoming Mississippi State Fair.

The event was hosted by Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson (R) and supported by Governor Tate Reeves (R), Republican lawmakers and the Mississippi Republican Party. Hundreds of people attended.

State Rep. Cheikh Taylor, Chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party, said the rally was not just a show of support for Trump, but a dangerous endorsement of criminal behavior and corruption.

State Rep. Cheikh Taylor, chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party

“It is deeply concerning and frankly alarming to see our state leaders, including Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Governor Tate Reeves, supporting a convicted felon,” said Taylor. “Their actions reflect a blatant disregard for the rule of law and the principles of justice that our country was founded upon.”

Trump was convicted on 34 counts in the New York hush money case involving payments made for an adult film actress. His sentencing is set for July 11th.

Chairman Taylor also called for Mississippians to boycott the State Fair set to begin in October, an event Commissioner Gipson and the Agriculture Department oversee. The annual fair brought in over 500,000 visitors to Jackson over the course of the 10-day event last year.

Taylor said by boycotting the State Fair, Democrats aim to send a clear message that the citizens of Mississippi “will not support or tolerate the actions of leaders who stand with a convicted criminal.” The party urged all Mississippians “who value justice, integrity, and the rule of law” to join in the boycott.

In response, Gipson took to social media, calling the party’s boycott “ridiculous.”

“The Mississippi Democrat Party’s statement and boycott of our State Fair is about as ridiculous as the charges brought against Donald Trump in New York City,” wrote Gipson. “I invite everyone to come enjoy the Mississippi State Fair October 3rd through 13th!”