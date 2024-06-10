Magnolia Mornings: June 10, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

NetChoice suing Mississippi over online age verification law

NetChoice has filed a lawsuit challenging the new Mississippi law requiring users of websites and other digital services to verify their age in federal court, according to WJTV.

“Legislators said the new law is designed to protect children from sexually explicit material. The measure passed the Republican-controlled House and Senate without opposition from either party. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed it April 30, and it is set to become law July 1,” WJTV reported, adding, “NetChoice has persuaded judges to block similar laws in other states, including Arkansas, California and Ohio.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump expected to attend presentencing interview Monday

Former President Donald Trump sits in the court room with his lawyers at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Mark Peterson/Pool Photo via AP)

ABC News reports that former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a presentencing interview on Monday afternoon ahead of his July 11 sentencing in the New York criminal case.

According to sources, ABC News reported, “A probation officer is expected to conduct the interview – which Trump will attend remotely from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida – to prepare a report recommending the appropriate punishment for Judge Juan Merchan to impose at the former president’s sentencing next month.”

“The report prepared by the probation officer — in addition to the sentencing submissions prepared by both sides — will be used by Merchan to consider what kind of sentence to impose on July 11,” ABC News reports.

2. Hunter Biden case could head to jury deliberations Monday

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Hunter Biden’s defense team is expected to wrap up arguments in his federal firearms trial in Delaware on Monday, and the jury could begin deliberating by day’s end, the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Biden, who is President Biden’s son, was angered by the government’s tough cross-examination of his daughter Naomi Biden Neal on Friday and told people in his orbit that he would consider testifying. But the defense, after a weekend of consultations between Mr. Biden and his lead lawyer, Abbe Lowell, now seems more likely to rest without taking the risky step of putting Mr. Biden on the stand,” reported NYT, adding, “Prosecutors and Mr. Lowell’s team will meet early on Monday with the presiding judge to consider a request by the defense to dismiss the case.”

Sports & Entertainment

1. Women’s track team wins first NCAA Outdoor relay title in Ole Miss history

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss women’s track and field pulled off a program-defining day of competition on Saturday after winning an unbelievable three national titles, closing out the Rebels’ stay at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The Rebels, who qualified in the 100-meter, 200-meter, 400-meter hurdles and 4×100-meter relay, won three of those four events, with Akilah Lewis, McKenzie Long, Gabrielle Matthews and Jahniya Bowers bringing home the first NCAA Outdoor relay title in Ole Miss history.

2. State’s Bair finishes as national runner up in decathlon

(Photo by Howard Lao from Mississippi State Athletics)

With a personal record total of 8,131 points, smashing the previous school record set in 2004, Peyton Bair became the national runner-up in the men’s decathlon at the NCAA Outdoor Track Field Championships.

Markets & Business

1. Investors watch for Fed moves, inflation data this week

CNBC reports that stock futures were slightly lower Monday after a winning week, as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and May inflation data.

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 65 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures pulled back by 0.1%,” CNBC reported, adding that “the Fed’s latest rate decision and May’s consumer price index that are expected Wednesday could prove key tests for markets.”

2. MDAC hosts timber buyers from Great Britain, Spain and more

Timber buyers from the Dominican Republic, Great Britian, Mexico, Poland, Spain and Vietnam tour Rutland Lumber Mill in Collins, Mississippi, as part of an inbound Trade Mission. (Photo from MDAC)

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA) hosted an inbound trade mission with timber buyers from the Dominican Republic, Great Britain, Mexico, Poland, Spain and Vietnam last week.

“The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce was honored to partner with SUSTA to host a second Timber Trade Mission showcasing Mississippi’s third largest agricultural industry,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson in a statement. “Timber is the leading agricultural commodity in over half of the counties in the state, with a value of production of $1.48 billion in 2023. Export markets for Mississippi wood products continue to grow and trade missions like this are instrumental in developing new international trade opportunities.”

MDAC said it provided the visiting timber buyers with an exclusive look into Mississippi sawmills and the unique process of making diverse wood products ready for export. The tours included demonstrations and in-depth talks on utilizing every part of our state’s hardwoods and southern yellow pine softwoods, which exhibited the extensive capacity and sustainability of Mississippi timber.