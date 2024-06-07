Magnolia Mornings: June 7, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippi farmers hope for better year without drought

WJTV reports that Mississippi farmers are recovering from the 2023 drought.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson told WJTV that 73% of Mississippi has water in their soil, while only 2% is still very dry.

“Farmers said hay supplies were close to none a few months ago, but Gipson said they’ve started hay production,” WJTV reported, adding that “all of the major crops have been planted, including cotton, corn and soybeans.”

2. UMMC Nursing program begins in Oxford with 48 students

A four-year Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Nursing can now be earned in Oxford as well as Jackson, the school’s leaders said this week.

The first class of traditional BSN students started studies Tuesday at the South Oxford Center near the University of Mississippi campus.

The UMMC School of Nursing has a traditional BSN enrollment of an estimated 200 students at the Medical Center in Jackson. In Oxford, 48 students are in the first traditional BSN cohort, with plans to expand enrollment to 70 next year.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump narrowing in on a running mate

The Washington Post reports that former President Donald Trump’s search for a Republican ticket running mate has reached a more intensive phase, with his campaign requesting documents from at least eight contenders.

“The potential candidates who have received requests for paperwork include: Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.); North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Byron Donalds (R-Fla.); and former secretary of housing and urban development Ben Carson, according to people familiar with the search, who like others interviewed for this article spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations,” WP reported.

Rubio, Vance and Burgum appear to lead the list.

Trump has said “he is in no hurry to make the announcement and could even push it to the week of the convention,” according to WP.

2. Netanyahu to address Congress in joint session

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo from Israeli Government Press Office)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on July 24.

As the New York Times reports, Republican leaders Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator Mitch McConnell said the speech would offer Mr. Netanyahu the opportunity to “share the Israeli government’s vision for defending their democracy, combating terror, and establishing just and lasting peace in the region.”

“But in a separate statement that hinted at the deep political divides over Mr. Netanyahu and Israel’s war in Gaza, Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the majority leader, said he harbored ‘clear and profound disagreements with the prime minister, which I have voiced both privately and publicly and will continue to do so,'” NYT reported. “He said he nevertheless had joined the request for Mr. Netanyahu to address Congress because ‘America’s relationship with Israel is ironclad and transcends one person or prime minister.'”

Earlier this year Schumer called for the Prime Minister to step down.

Sports & Entertainment

1. USM players among Athlon Preseason All-Sun Belt selections

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss says six football players were tabbed Athlon Sports Preseason All-Sun Belt, while Tiaqulelin Mims was tabbed a first team punt returner in the publication’s 2024 Sun Belt Conference preview.

Other Golden Eagles selected were linebacker Jalil Clemons (second team), running back Rodrigues Clark (third team), defensive back Dylan Lawrence (third team), defensive lineman Jalen Williams (fourth team) and punter Bryce Lofton (fourth team). Mims was also named to the fourth team as a wide receiver.

2. Sajak run as host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ comes to an end

(Photo from Wheel of Fortune website)

Pat Sajak’s last show as the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ airs Friday.

Sajak, 77, has hosted the evening game show for 41 years, the longest of any host for a TV game show.

Ryan Seacrest is taking over hosting duties with Sajak’s longtime co-host Vanna White returning to the stage.

Markets & Business

1. Investors await May labor report

Investors will be looking to May’s nonfarm payrolls report for more clarity on whether the Federal Reserve can ease up in its battle against inflation on Friday, CNBC reports.

“Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the Bureau of Labor Statistics to report that the U.S. economy added 190,000 more jobs on the month, which would be a slight step up from the 175,000 gain in April,” CNBC reported. “Moreover, markets will be taking a close look at wage numbers, as average hourly earnings are expected to show a 0.3% increase, slightly higher on the month, putting the 12-month increase at 3.9%, or the same pace as the previous month, and an indication that the central bank still has more work to do.”

2. Entergy Mississippi announces bill assistance

Entergy Mississippi has committed $425,654 to provide bill assistance and income-based programs to older adults and customers with disabilities. The power company announced the contribution at a recent Mississippi Braves game.

The bill assistance, which includes contributions from employees, customers and shareholders, is distributed through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, with the help of The Salvation Army.

“Extreme heat increases electricity use, causing power bills to rise and creating further strain on budgets,” said Valarie Mabry, public affairs analyst. Mabry helps to coordinate the program for Entergy Mississippi. “However, relief is available, even when there is no reprieve from the weather. We are proud that our employees, customers and shareholders join together to provide assistance for those who need it most through The Power to Care program.”