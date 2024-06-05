Magnolia Mornings: June 5, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Miss Mississippi competition underway in Vicksburg

(Photo from Miss Mississippi website)

Miss Mississippi delegates have been in Vicksburg since Sunday, preparing for their big night.

According to WLBT, Monday night, all 39 rolled through downtown Vicksburg along with Miss Mississippi Vivian O’Neal for the annual parade.

“Beginning Wednesday night they will take the stage for the first night of preliminary competition,” WLBT reports, that being talent.

The final competition is Saturday night, June 8th at 8 p.m.

2. Mississippi Farmers Market now open on Thursdays for the summer

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has announced that the Farmers Market in Jackson is extending its operating hours for Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for the summer. This is in addition to its year-round operating hours of Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

While seasonal items last, the Ag Department says shoppers can expect to find a variety of produce and herbs at the Mississippi Farmers Market along with beef, pork, mushrooms, honey, peanut/pecan brittle, bread, croissants and pastries on Thursdays this summer.

In addition to produce, shoppers will find a variety of beef, poultry, pork and lamb cuts; dairy products such as milk and cheeses; eggs; honey; coffee; jams and jellies; breads and other baked goods; sauces and dressings; canned foods; flowers and plants; and much more on Saturdays.

National News & Foreign Policy

As reported by National Review, transcripts of congressional testimony given in January revealed this week that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, admitted there was no evidence to support social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19 and failed to recall evidence for child masking.

“You know, I don’t recall. It sort of just appeared. I don’t recall, like, a discussion of whether it should be 5 or 6 or whatever,” Fauci testified toward the end of day two.

“Did you see any studies that supported 6 feet?” a subcommittee staffer followed up.

“I was not aware of studies that — in fact, that would be a very difficult study to do,” Fauci conceded.

Fauci said six feet was “an empiric decision that wasn’t based on data or even data that could be accomplished.”

2. Speaker Johnson announces plan to defend integrity of justice system in wake of Trump conviction

Left to right: Mississippi Congressman Michael Guest, Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, and Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise

On Tuesday, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) announced a “three-pronged approach” to “defend the integrity” of the justice system and provide oversight to the Justice Department in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s conviction in New York.

According to The Hill, Johnson’s plan will include the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department.

“All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have to do that, because the stakes are too high and because people are losing faith in our institutions,” Johnson said at a press conference.

Sports & Entertainment

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss is set to open the 2024 football season on the road at Kentucky on August 31.

The Golden Eagles will be on TV versus the Wildcats at 6:45 p.m. CT out of Lexington. The game will air on the SEC Network.

The following week, September 7, Southern Miss returns to Hattiesburg to host Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+ and then will host South Florida at 6 p.m. CT on September 14 on ESPN+.

2. Belhaven playing in DIII Women’s College World Series

(Photo from Belhaven Athletics)

The Belhaven Softball team (47-8, 15-1) secured a spot in the Division III Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history.

The Blazers are taking on former conference foe No. 2 East Texas Baptist University in a best-of-three series.

On Tuesday, Belhaven won game one over ETBU by a score of 4-3, moving them within one win of claiming the title. They play again on Wednesday with a possible game three later today, if necessary.

Markets & Business

1. Miss. State, Ingalls partner to develop CoolMitt heat safety devices

An Ingalls Shipbuilding employee demonstrates the CoolMitt device used in a new partnership between MSU, Ingalls and CoolMitt to aid shipbuilders in the mitigation of heat injuries. (Photo courtesy of Ingalls Shipbuilding)

Mississippi State University’s Athlete Engineering Institute has partnered with HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding to build a new wearable prototype device to aid shipbuilders in the mitigation of heat injuries. The project is funded by AccelerateMS and its MS-Ships program, which supports the state’s shipbuilding industry.

MSU has worked with Ingalls to quickly implement CoolMitt devices, which cool individuals by circulating water at the ideal temperature in a specialized glove that, when worn, can pull heat from the body and rapidly cool the body’s core.

The project also is supported by MSU’s Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems-Extension in Canton, which works to address manufacturing challenges across the state. Additionally, MSU is partnering with NextFlex, a flexible hybrid electronics consortium, on development of the CoolMitt wearable technology prototype.

2. Mississippi SOS launches resource for those moving to the Magnolia State

The Mississippi Secretary of State office announced on Tuesday the agency’s newest resource “Move to Mississippi” on the Y’all Business website.

The Move to Mississippi webpage offers a wide variety of information and data for all 82 counties and most municipalities in the state regarding education, real estate, entertainment, and dining, among others for those looking to make the Magnolia State home.

“I’m extremely excited about this new resource available to those looking to return home to Mississippi or settle roots for the first time. Having a comprehensive site detailing so many important factors when considering a move allows folks to easily, yet thoroughly, do their research on any area of the state. We have worked, and will continue, to ensure Mississippi is the greatest state in which to live and do business,” said Secretary Michael Watson.