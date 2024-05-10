Magnolia Mornings: May 10, 2024

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. MDHS investigation leads to indictment for SNAP fraud

Following a SNAP fraud investigation conducted by the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Department of Human Service (MDHS), Katrina Harris of Pike County surrendered to authorities for receiving $69,881.00 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household income and composition accurately to MDHS.

The case was referred to the Pike County District Attorney’s office which secured an indictment on March 5. Harris turned herself into MDHS and Pike County officials on March 26.

2. Couple arrested for defrauding state, receiving illegal unemployment benefits

Brandon Williams and Miranda Trulove have been arrested for conspiracy to defraud the State of Mississippi to obtain illegal unemployment benefits from the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) while Williams was incarcerated and therefore ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.

The State Auditor’s office said in a statement on the arrests that Williams made numerous phone calls from prison to Trulove, his wife at the time, requesting that she help him apply for unemployment benefits. Allegedly, Williams received the illegal benefits via a Way2Go debit card. The unemployment card was then used by Trulove on numerous occasions.

If convicted, Williams and Trulove could each face up to 5 years in prison and $1,000 in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump’s youngest son to be Florida delegate to RNC Convention

President Donald Trump speaks in Mississippi (2018)

The New York Times reports that Barron Trump, former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, was chosen to be one of Florida’s delegates to the Republican National Convention.

“Barron, who turned 18 earlier this year and will graduate high school this month, will be one of 41 at-large delegates at the party’s national meeting in July, when the G.O.P. is expected to officially nominate his father as the Republican presidential candidate,” NYT reports, citing an earlier report from NBC News.

Also on the list of Florida delegates within the Trump family are Donald Jr., Eric and Tiffany. Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, is now the RNC co-chair. She is married to Eric. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Jr.’s fiancé, is also listed as a delegate along with Tiffany’s husband, Michael Boulos.

2. Hunter Biden loses appeal, gun charge trial to begin in June

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, S.C., after attending a Mass on Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

ABC News is reporting that a federal appeals court has rejected Hunter Biden’s effort to throw out gun charges against him, paving the way for a trial to begin next month.

The three-judge panel at the Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday dismissed Biden’s appeal, saying “in its short ruling — just four pages total — that it did not consider the merits of Biden’s challenge at this stage, instead saying it was the improper time for them to take up such an appeal,” per ABC News.

The trial is set to begin June 3.

Sports & Entertainment

1. Who the Big 3 face on the diamond this weekend

(Photo from Hail State Athletics)

Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss all play three game conference series this weekend. Here’s what to expect:

Ole Miss will host No. 2 Texas A&M for their final home series of the 2024 season. The Rebels sit at 25-23 overall and 9-15 in SEC play, a precarious spot as the season winds down.

Mississippi State is in a good position down the stretch for a postseason run. The No. 15 Bulldogs will travel to No. 5 Arkansas for a key late season series. Mississippi State enters the weekend at 32-16 overall and 14-10 in SEC play.

Southern Miss heads to Arkansas State for its final series road trip of the season. The Golden Eagles, now 31-17 overall and 15-9 in Sun Belt play, are in a good position to make a postseason run. Winning this series would pad their resume.

2. Ole Miss Women’s Golf named NCAA Regional Champions for first time in program history

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics is celebrating the Rebels’ women’s golf team. They came away with the school’s first regional title in program history on Wednesday.

The Rebels rallied on the back nine to take home top honors at the NCAA Bermuda Run Regional at the Bermuda Run Country Club.

Ole Miss advanced to the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive year and the fifth time as a program.

Markets & Business

1. Target rolls back in-store Pride Month collection in select areas

USA Today reports that Target “will no longer sell its Pride Month collection in all stores after conservative blowback over LGBTQ+ themed merchandise including bathing suits designed for transgender people harmed sales.”

“The retailer told USA TODAY the collection will be available on its website and in ‘select stores’ depending on ‘historical sales performance,'” USA Today reported, adding, “Target said this year it will carry adult apparel, home products, food and beverages in its Pride collection that it has curated ‘based on guest insights and consumer research.'”

Reports say the Pride merchandise will be sold in half of Target’s nearly 2,000 stores.

2. Neel-Schaffer announces West Point, Starkville office leadership

John Cunningham (left) and William Sanford (right)

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced new leadership roles in their West Point and Starkville, Mississippi offices. The company says the moves reinforce their connection with the Golden Triangle area following the merger with Calvert-Spradling Engineers in February 2023.

John Cunningham, PE, will take over as Office Manager in West Point, and William Sanford, PE, will lead the Starkville office.

“Both of these leaders embody our core values of Care, Service, and Excellence,” said Joey Hudnall, PE, Neel-Schaffer’s President and CEO. “Through those values they will provide excellent service while continuing to give back to the communities that not only gave me my start but are near and dear to my heart. I could not be prouder of and for both John and William.”