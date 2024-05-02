RNC co-chair Lara Trump coming to Mississippi

Newly-elected Chairman Michael Whatley, left, and Co-Chair Lara Trump, right, greet attendees as they crowd the podium after the general session of the Republican National Committee Spring Meeting Friday, March 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump will speak at the MSGOP’s convention kickoff in Jackson.

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is coming to Mississippi.

The Mississippi Republican Party announced on Wednesday that the RNC co-chair will be their special guest for the party’s convention kickoff set for Friday, May 10th at the Trade Mart in Jackson. She will speak at the MSGOP Chairman’s Reception.

Frank Bordeaux

Frank Bordeaux, chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party, told Magnolia Tribune that the party is excited to hear from Lara Trump.

“We’re excited to have Lara Trump join us Friday night before the convention to fire up our members talk about the current direction of the Republican Party and its vision for succeeding in November,” Bordeaux said.

Lara Trump was elected RNC co-chair in early March. Former North Carolina Republican Party chairman Michael Whatley was also elected at that time, replacing Ronna McDaniel who stepped down following the former President expressing his desire to make changes in RNC leadership. Former President Trump, the party’s presidential nominee for a third consecutive election cycle, backed both Whatley and his daughter-in-law for their new roles.

According to Bordeaux, Lara Trump hit the ground running raising funds for the party ahead of the 2024 election as they work to re-elect her father-in-law to the White House.

“We look forward to hearing her talk about the conservative principles of our Party and the importance of our Republican elected officials not just running on them, but governing on them too,” the MSGOP chairman said.

Bordeaux added that the Republican Party is “facing a historic opportunity to defeat an incumbent Democrat President, whose wildly unpopular policies are destroying our economy, weakening our national security, lessening our position on the world stage, and creating chaos domestically and abroad.”

The latest polling averages compiled by FiveThirtyEight show former President Trump essentially running neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden nationally, with the slight edge to Trump. Trump is polling at 41.6% while Biden comes in at 40.6%. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is polling at 10.3%.