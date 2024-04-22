Skip to content
U.S. House moves foreign aid measures forward

By: Frank Corder - April 22, 2024

Mississippi Congressman (clockwise from top left) - Trent Kelly, Bennie Thompson, Mike Ezell and Michael Guest

  • See how Mississippi’s four Congressmen voted on Saturday in bills to support Israel, Ukraine and more.

On Saturday, the U.S. House of Representatives held a series of votes on bills to provide foreign aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan, while also passing legislation to ban the social media app TikTok placed within a measure backing sanctions against Iran.

The U.S. Senate previously passed similar legislation in February. The White House has been pressuring Speaker Mike Johnson (R) to bring the bills up for a floor vote for months.

Speaker Johnson, already facing calls to vacate the chair, could be forced into a similar situation as former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as a small segment of House Republicans are increasingly displeased with his moving such legislation forward.

As reported by the New York Times, Johnson “split the package into three parts, each of which received its own vote, added a fourth bill with Republican priorities as a sweetener and melded it all together again once everything passed.”

“The plan, laid out in a rule that passed on Friday, was concocted to capitalize on the pools of support for each part of the $95 billion package, while preventing opposition to any one piece from taking down all of them,” the New York Times noted.

Here are the total votes each measure received in the House:

  • Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act: 366-58
  • Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act: 311-112
  • Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act: 385-34
  • 21st Century Peace through Strength Act (includes Iran sanctions and TikTok ban): 360-58

As for how Mississippi’s congressional delegation voted on each measure, the chart below shows the votes of Congressmen Trent Kelly (R-MS 1), Bennie Thompson (D-MS 2), Michael Guest (R-MS 3) and Mike Ezell (R-MS 4) on the three foreign aid bills:

Israel

Kelly: YES
Thompson: NO
Guest: YES
Ezell: YES

Ukraine

Kelly: NO
Thompson: YES
Guest: NO
Ezell: NO

Indo-Pacific

Kelly: YES
Thompson: YES
Guest: YES
Ezell: YES

All four Congressmen also voted in favor of the Iran sanctions and TikTok ban measure.

author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
