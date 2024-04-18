Let’s Eat, Mississippi: Weather or not, it’s crawfish season

Lower harvests and possible higher prices won’t stop Mississippians from firing up the cookers and enjoying mudbug festivals around the state.

Mudbugs. Crawfish. Crawdads. Boiled in big batches, seasoned to a spicy perfection, served with potatoes, sausage, and corn on the cob.

Whether you’re peeling through pounds at a time solo or spending the day boiling and eating crawfish with friends, crawfish season is a beloved spring tradition in Mississippi.

Crawfish harvests are not expected to be great this year, given last summer’s drought and the winter’s record-cold weather. This drives up crawfish prices.

But weather or not – Mississippi folks are not only firing up their cookers for crawfish, they are coming out in droves for crawfish festivals throughout the state.

Crawfish Festival Forecast

Here’s a look at where you can get your mudbug fix this season:

The 31st annual Mississippi Crawfish Music Festival returns to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi from April 19th through the 21st. This festival starts Thursday, April 18th, with a crawfish cook-off, followed by a weekend chock-full of live music and entertainment. Warren Zeiders, Charley Crockett, and Chase Rice are headlining the festival. For more information, visit the event website.

The Community Bank Crawfest in Laurel will offer an epic cookoff. Winners get cash prizes for their winning boils, and you can load up on crawfish. This event is fun for the whole family, with live music, food vendors (for those who do not enjoy the mudbug delicacy), and kids under 12 enter and eat for free! Get more information online at LaurelMainStreet.com.

Eat crawfish for a good cause at the 20th Annual Mudbug Bash in Hernando, benefitting Palmer Home for Children. This event combines helping kids with crushing sacks of crawdads, providing a day of fun you can get a full belly and heart over. There’s also live music, a silent auction, and more. Find out more at PalmerHome.org.

The Mudbug Bash is back in Flowood for an evening of unlimited crawfish, drinks, corn, and taters! It will be held at the Flowood Nature Park. It is all you can eat, so you have to get your ticket in advance. Click here for ticket info.

Enjoy the blues, eat the crawfish, and back the blue all at the same time at the Blues for the Blue Crawfish and Blues Festival at Silo Real Estate Office. This is a two-part festival; earlier in the day, the whole family can enjoy the Touch-A-Truck event, and then starting at 5pm, it’s 21 year of age and older for an evening of great food, music, and drinks. All proceeds benefit the Southaven Police Department First Responders’ Benevolence Fund and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Blue Line Fund. Click here for more information.

Fresh spicy crawfish and ice cold beer are guaranteed at the 3rd Annual Bud N Boilin’ Crawfish Competition at Singing Brakeman Park in Meridian. Whether you’re wanting to cook to win, taste to judge, or simply get full on beer and crawfish, this is the event for you. Find out more at VisitMeridian.com.

Da Cajun Shack is back with its 4th Annual Crawfish Cook-Off on Saturday, May 4th. This all day event is set to kickoff at noon, with great crawfish, influencer meet-and-greet, live music by Tommy G and the Stormy Weather Band, and a not just a cook-off, but an eating competition, too! All You Can Eat tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Find out more on the event’s Facebook page.

The tradition continues with the 23rd Annual Ribeye’s Steakhouse Crawfish Boil in Yazoo City. Enjoy hot crawfish, cold buckets of beer, and live music to dance to by The Spunk Monkees. $10 gets you in and the party starts at 5pm. Find out more on the event website.

Festivals Not Your Thing?

Not everyone wants the festival atmosphere, or the pressure of the cook-off. Check with your local restaurants and suppliers for availability and pricing on ready-to-eat or live crawfish near you.

If you’re not sure where to start, check out the CrawfishApp by Tony Chachere’s. It’ll show you live or boiled crawfish vendors in a fifty mile radius of where you are.

And if it’s your first time boiling crawfish, here’s a great rundown of what you’ll need and how to nail it by VisitMississippi.com:

Equipment Needed

Large Boiling Pot

Wire basket Insert For Pot

Outdoor Propane Cooker

Ice Chests

Stirring Paddle (or similar tool)

Ingredients Needed

Live Crawfish

Choice Of Seafood Boil

Garlic

Lemons

Corn

Potatoes

Link Sausage

Mushrooms

Beer (for you)

As we stated, there are many different methods to boiling crawfish and this will be debated depending on who you talk to. There are secret ingredients, preparation tricks, and equipment preferences you can use. We just want to give you the basics though.

Cooking Instructions