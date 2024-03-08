President Biden delivers fourth State of the Union setting tone for his re-election campaign

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday March 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

See what Mississippi political leaders are saying about the President’s speech.

President Joe Biden delivered his fourth State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress Thursday night, with much of his time spent offering contrasts between he and his predecessor, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

Trump and Biden are on a collision course to a General Election rematch that has been four years in the making.

Speaking for over an hour, often in haste and with force, the Democrat touched on many of his party’s main talking points over the last four years, including the desire to expand access for abortions following the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, raise taxes on corporations to “pay their fair share,” implement green technologies to combat the “climate crisis,” and combat attacks on “freedom and democracy “both at home and overseas.”

Biden opened his remarks, saying he address Congress at an “unprecedented moment” in the nation’s history.

“Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today,” President Biden said. “What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time.”

Biden used that framing to push for more support and funding for Ukraine as the nation continues its war with Russia while also leaning into the events of January 6, 2021, as he has done throughout his term.

“January 6th and the lies about the 2020 election, and the plots to steal the election, posed the gravest threat to our democracy since the Civil War,” Biden said. “But they failed. America stood strong and democracy prevailed. But we must be honest the threat remains and democracy must be defended. My predecessor and some of you here seek to bury the truth of January 6th. I will not do that. This is a moment to speak the truth and bury the lies.”

Also among the laundry list of legislative priorities Biden mentioned during his address was the failed border security legislation negotiated in the U.S. Senate. The measure ultimately failed to gain Republican support after members in both chambers said it did not go far enough to secure the southern border. Biden said it was “the toughest set of border security reforms we’ve ever seen,” drawing applause from Democrats and jeers from Republicans in attendance.

You can watch President Biden’s full State of the Union address below:

Republican Response

The Republican Response to President Biden’s State of the Union was given by Alabama U.S. Senator Katie Britt, who at 41 years old is the youngest female serving in the chamber.

Sitting at her kitchen table, the mother of two challenged Biden and the Democratic Party on the record flood of illegal immigrants, inflation, and more, saying “the country we know and love seems to be slipping away.”

“One thing was clear though: President Biden just doesn’t get it. He’s out of touch. Under his Administration, families are worse off. Our communities are less safe, and our country is less secure,” Sen. Britt said.

The freshman lawmaker said Biden didn’t just create this border crisis, he invited it with 94 executive actions in his first 100 days. She went on to speak on the impacts of sex trafficking and even murders that have occurred in the nation’s homeland as a result of the open border.

“Mr. President, enough is enough. Innocent Americans are dying. And you only have yourself to blame. Fulfill your oath of office. Reverse your policies. End this crisis. And stop the suffering,” Britt said.

She went on to lay the 40-year record high inflation at Biden’s feet as well, telling viewers, “

The American people are scraping by while the President proudly proclaims Bidenomics is working. Bless his heart. We know better.”

“Let’s be honest – it’s been a minute since Joe Biden pumped gas, ran carpool, or pushed a grocery cart. Meanwhile, the rest of us see every day that our dollar doesn’t go as far,” Sen. Britt said.

One area where Britt found common ground with the President on IVF, a practice that has been under scrutiny since the Alabama Supreme Court ruling in recent days. Britt, like Biden, called on support to continue nationwide access to invitro fertilization.

You can watch Sen. Britt’s full Republican Response below:

What are Mississippi leaders saying about the State of the Union?

The response from Mississippi political leaders was swift following President Biden’s State of the Union. Below are some of those responses:

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Mississippi junior U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith issued the following statement:

“President Biden’s attempt to sell us a rosy picture of the state of our union will not work because the American people are not fooled by the President’s blame shifting on high prices, crime, or border security. We know that President Biden’s leadership and policies not only put their personal lives on edge, but also embolden our adversaries. “I’m disappointed that President Biden has no intention of abandoning his failed policies, but will instead carry on with his agenda of more taxes, more radical regulations, and even more federal government intrusion into the lives of every American. The state of our union under this President is at risk and no amount of defection and campaign rhetoric will change that fact. The American people deserve better.”

Senator Roger Wicker

The state’s senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker congratulated his colleague, Sen. Britt, for her response contrasting Biden’s agenda to a “conservative vision for America.”

A job well done, @KatieBrittForAL! The contrast between Joe Biden’s broken, radical agenda and Senator Britt’s conservative vision for America could not have been more clear. — Roger Wicker (@RogerWicker) March 8, 2024

Congressman Michael Guest

Third District Congressman Michael Guest offered the following remarks in a video message on X:

Mr. President, we are tired of your excuses and failed policies. It is past time that you act and put America first. Mr. President, close the border. pic.twitter.com/uK80RONMIw — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) March 8, 2024

Congressman Mike Ezell

Fourth District Congressman Mike Ezell, too, shared his thoughts in a video message on X:

President Biden will try to spin his presidency as a success tonight, but we know the truth.



American families are struggling, and this administration is responsible. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/A0Sou64hh4 — Congressman Mike Ezell (@RepEzell) March 7, 2024

Congressman Bennie Thompson

The state’s lone Democratic federal representative, 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson, praised President Biden’s remarks, saying, “His proposals reflect a core vision shared by House Democrats: People over politics.”

Governor Tate Reeves

And Governor Tate Reeves did not wait for Biden’s speech to take to social media. He posted the following on X before the address began, using the opportunity to again state his opposition to Medicaid expansion in Mississippi.