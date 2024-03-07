All 106 MSMS seniors receive full tuition scholarships to Southern Miss

Dr. Joe Paul, President of USM, called it “a strategic investment in Mississippi’s best and brightest.”

Students who graduate from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in May will receive an eight-semester award for full tuition to the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) with the requirement that they enroll for the fall 2024 semester.

MSMS is Mississippi’s only public, residential high school specifically designed to meet the needs of the state’s most academically gifted and talented 11th and 12th grade students with an emphasis in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.

The partnership between USM and MSMS was announced on Wednesday at the Columbus campus where tuition scholarship certificates were presented to all 106 seniors at MSMS.

Dr. Joe Paul, President of USM, called it “a strategic investment in Mississippi’s best and brightest.”

Dr. Joe Paul

“We know that MSMS graduates are not only high ability but have also been well prepared for college by an elite faculty,” said Paul. “They have learned how to manage residential learning. They are ready for college, and when they leave Southern Miss, they will be ready for life. We consider this a strategic investment in Mississippi’s best and brightest.”

USM Provost Dr. Lance Nail said the new partnership is a win-win situation for both schools with notable benefits tied to burgeoning STEM-related career paths.

“I am very excited about our partnership with The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science. This agreement furthers a symbiotic relationship that brings together students who excel in STEM-related studies and the University that leads the state in STEM education,” said Nail.