Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
All 106 MSMS seniors receive full...

All 106 MSMS seniors receive full tuition scholarships to Southern Miss

By: Frank Corder - March 7, 2024

Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science

  • Dr. Joe Paul, President of USM, called it “a strategic investment in Mississippi’s best and brightest.”

Students who graduate from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in May will receive an eight-semester award for full tuition to the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) with the requirement that they enroll for the fall 2024 semester.

MSMS is Mississippi’s only public, residential high school specifically designed to meet the needs of the state’s most academically gifted and talented 11th and 12th grade students with an emphasis in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.

The partnership between USM and MSMS was announced on Wednesday at the Columbus campus where tuition scholarship certificates were presented to all 106 seniors at MSMS.

Dr. Joe Paul, President of USM, called it “a strategic investment in Mississippi’s best and brightest.”

Dr. Joe Paul

“We know that MSMS graduates are not only high ability but have also been well prepared for college by an elite faculty,” said Paul. “They have learned how to manage residential learning. They are ready for college, and when they leave Southern Miss, they will be ready for life. We consider this a strategic investment in Mississippi’s best and brightest.”

USM Provost Dr. Lance Nail said the new partnership is a win-win situation for both schools with notable benefits tied to burgeoning STEM-related career paths.

“I am very excited about our partnership with The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science. This agreement furthers a symbiotic relationship that brings together students who excel in STEM-related studies and the University that leads the state in STEM education,” said Nail.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Medicaid  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 5, 2024

POLL: What Do Republican Voters Think About Medicaid Expansion?
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 4, 2024

SCOTUS Unanimously Rules in Favor of Trump Staying on Ballot
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 4, 2024

Trump endorses incumbent Republican Congressmen ahead of March 12th Primary
Previous Story
News  |  Jeremy Pittari  • 
March 7, 2024

Competing legislation to change Mississippi’s education funding model still alive in House, Senate