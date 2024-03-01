What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in March 2024

From wine and craft beer to aviation history and Easter celebrations, you’re sure to find something to enjoy in the Magnolia State this March.

Spring is on the horizon, and March in Mississippi provides opportunities for families to get out and enjoy many fun activities across the state.

Jackson Food and Wine Festival – March 2, 2024

Celebrate the culinary excellence of the Capital City with the JXN Food and Wine Festival! You’ll get to taste and sip from over 20 local and regional chefs all in one place. There will be samples of wine, beer, spirits, and nonalcoholic offerings, live music, and a Top Chef demo stage.

This JXN Food and Wine Festival is hosted by Season 34 Chopped Winner Nick Wallace and Jackson native and Iron Chef Cat Cora. There’s also a VIP experience that lets you get an early entry and rub elbows with the celebrity chefs.

For more information, visit the event’s website.

Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival – March 9, 2024

Bottoms up for the 10th Annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival! The Downtown Hattiesburg Association invites you to be part of the party at Town Square Park on Saturday, March 9th from 6 pm -9 pm.

Since the adoption of Mississippi craft beer laws 12 years ago, the Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival has become one of the premier events for the Hub City. Patrons will meet the brewers behind the brews, taste great local food, and enjoy music by Ra’shad the Blues Kid. VIP tickets get you in an hour early.

Get your tickets and a list of vendors at HattiesburgCraftBeerFest.com.

Natchez Spring Pilgrimage – March 15-17, 2024

The Annual Natchez Spring Pilgrimage runs March 8, 2024, to April 28, 2024, with events lined up nearly every day. But it’s March 15-17 that offers many events and tour opportunities at many of the historic homes and landmarks in Natchez.

There is a bevy of guided and self-guided tours, with homes and people alike adorned in the style of Mississippi days of old. Tributes are paid to iconic Mississippi movements and the people behind them.

For more information about the Natchez Spring Pilgrimage, visit VisitNatchez.org.

Hal and Mal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival – March 23, 2024

The Hal and Mal’s St. Paddy’s Parade and Festival is back again, honoring 40 years of St. Paddy’s tradition in Jackson. This beloved event brings together folks from all over of all ages to have a good time.

This year, the theme is “Telling the Mississippi Story,” and the Grand Marshal is none other than Walt Grayson. There are events for families, kids, adults, and even pets. Join the wacky and carefree fun!

Plan your parade and festival experience with the HalsStPaddysParade.com.

History Night at the Mississippi Aviation Museum – March 28, 2024

The Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum will hold its monthly “History Night” on March 28th at the museum in Gulfport. You’ll learn about aviation history with museum experts. This monthly event takes place every fourth Thursday of the month.

Find out more at MSAvationMuseum.org.

Easter Weekend – March 29-31, 2024

It’s Easter Weekend!

Check your local outlets for church services, egg hunts, festivals and more.