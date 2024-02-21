Former Speaker Gunn Joins Balch Policy Advisors’ Government Relations Practice

Gunn’s role at the firm, a subsidiary of Balch & Bingham, will be to help clients navigate political and regulatory landscapes.

Philip Gunn, the former Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, has a new job in the private sector.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Gunn has joined Balch Policy Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Balch & Bingham, in its Jackson, Mississippi office in the firm’s Public Policy & Government Relations Practice.

Gunn served 20 years in the Mississippi Legislature, including 12 years as Speaker of the House – the first Republican to hold the chamber’s gavel since Reconstruction. During his tenure as Speaker, Gunn led the effort to change the state’s flag while championing the largest tax cut in state history, providing historic teach pay raises, and implementing workforce development programs such as adding career coaches in public high schools. Gunn also helped secure key corporate investments in the state, leading to the creation of new jobs.

According to a release from the firm announcing the former Speaker’s hiring, Gunn, who earned his J.D. from the University of Mississippi Law School, will provide counsel on effectively engaging with local, state and federal government officials, within and outside of Mississippi, and to offer strategic guidance on navigating regulatory hurdles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Philip to Balch Policy Advisors,” said Robin Laurie, Chair of the firm’s Public Policy & Government Relations Practice, in a statement. “His knowledge, experience and insight will provide tremendous value to clients as we work to solve complex challenges.”

Gunn expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to have served the people of Mississippi for two decades, and said he looks forward to this new chapter.

“I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for Balch, and I am excited to collaborate with the firm’s talented team of attorneys and government relations professionals to help clients navigate political and regulatory landscapes,” Gunn said.