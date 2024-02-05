Reeves among GOP Governors backing Texas Gov. Abbott’s efforts to secure border

Texas and the Biden Administration are at odds over how best to stem the tide of illegal migrants across the southern U.S. border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been in a standoff with the Biden Administration over the state’s aggressive attempts to maintain control over its southern border. Abbott, a Republican, argues that the Democratic White House has failed in its duty to protect the American homeland from what many have described as an “invasion” on the southern border.

At a press briefing on Sunday in Eagle Pass, Texas, it was said that over 7 million illegal aliens have been apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and over 1.7 million more have been confirmed as “gotaways” in the United States.

Concerned over the flow of migrants across the border, Abbott has increased National Guard presence along the state’s border while also placing razor wire and other barriers along the perimeter in hopes of deterring illegal entrants into Texas and the U.S.

However, the Biden Administration continues to assert that border control is under federal authority. A lawsuit challenging Texas’ measures made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court where justices made an emergency ruling that allowed the federal government to remove the razor wire.

Governor Abott was not deterred by the ruling, vowing to continue the state’s efforts to stem the tide of migrants.

Twenty-five of the 26 Republican Governors across America signed on to a letter supporting Abbott in the wake of the ruling. The only GOP Governor not to sign on was Vermont’s Phil Scott.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border,” the Governors’ letter stated. “Because the Biden Administration has abdicated its constitutional compact duties to the states, Texas has every legal justification to protect the sovereignty of our states and our nation.”

On Sunday, 13 of the GOP Governors joined Abbott in Texas to see the situation firsthand while also standing solidarity with the Texas chief executive.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was among the Governors gathered at the briefing.

“It is clear our nation cannot survive another four years of Joe Biden,” said Governor Reeves in a statement. “He’s weakening America’s national security and putting your personal safety at risk – all because of politics. It’s long past time to put a stop to this insanity. Together, we can do it – it starts by voting for Donald Trump in November.”

The other Governors attending Sunday’s event were Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas; Governor Brian Kemp, Georgia; Governor Brad Little, Idaho; Governor Eric Holcomb, Indiana; Governor Kim Reynolds, Iowa; Governor Jeff Landry, Louisiana; Governor Mike Parson, Missouri; Governor Greg Gianforte, Montana; Governor Jim Pillen, Nebraska; Governor Chris Sununu, New Hampshire; Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee; and Governor Spencer Cox, Utah.

The group heard from Abbot as well as Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin, General Thomas Suelzer of the Texas Military Department, Border Czar Mike Banks of the State of Texas, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

The full press briefing can be viewed here.