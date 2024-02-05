Skip to content
Buffington joins Balch & Bingham

By: Frank Corder - February 5, 2024

Buffington has more than 30 years of experience advising financial institutions throughout the United States on federal and state banking laws and regulations.

Phil Buffington is joining Balch & Bingham in the firm’s Jackson, Mississippi office as a partner in the Banking & Financial Services Practice.

Buffington has more than 30 years of experience advising financial institutions throughout the United States on federal and state banking laws and regulations. He earned his J.D. from Mississippi College School of Law and has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and Mid-South Super Lawyers. He is also a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation and the American Bar Foundation. 

“We are pleased to welcome Phil to Balch,” said John Pickering, Co-Chair of Balch’s Banking & Financial Services Practice, in the firm’s announcement. “His extensive experience advising banks and financial institutions will be a tremendous asset to our clients and practice. Phil is widely respected in the financial community for his work and will be a terrific complement to our team.”

Balch & Bingham’s Banking & Financial Services Practice has received multiple recognitions and is known for its comprehensive and objective rankings of top law firms and attorneys. Members of the practice provide full services to banks, trust companies, insurance carriers, investment firms, broker-dealers and other financial institutions.

Buffington’s practice includes commercial lending transactions, health care and insurance.

He is also an active member of his community, serving as Chair of the Mississippi Tort Claims Board, on the Board of the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District, on the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Economic Council, and on the University of Mississippi Banking and Finance Advisory Board, among other positions.

