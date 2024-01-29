Skip to content
MUW offers three new name choices after Brightwell not well received

By: Jeremy Pittari - January 29, 2024

(Photo from MUW website)

Name proposals now include Wynbridge, Wellbright and Wynbright.

Mississippi University for Women went back to the well after announcing a proposed new name for the school after its initial offering wasn’t well received.

Mississippi Brightwell University was proposed as the new name on January 12 of this year, but university leadership rolled back the move due to the feedback received. That led to seeking suggestions from alumni, staff, and students on three other suggested names: Wynbridge, Wellbright and Wynbright.

The school has now entered the final stage of its renaming process, with votes to close tonight at midnight.

A naming task force completed about 15 months of work back in September, that included feedback from students, staff, alumni, friends and the community, along with deans, provost, executive directors and others in university management roles. 

Results will be analyzed by the Naming Task Force Committee and shared with President Nora Miller, who will make a final decision, an announcement from the school stated.

Definitions for the name suggestions are also included in the announcement. They are as follows:

Wynbridge

The first part of Wynbridge comes from the Old English word for the letter W. Borrowing on this history, we pair it with bridge. A bridge connects the past to the future, our alums to our students, and our campus to our community. When the W was founded, it built a bridge from exclusion to empowerment for women. With this name, past, present, and future alumni will all be W grads, creating a continuous connection for our tradition-rich school, while maintaining its forward-looking spirit.

Welbright

The first part of Welbright comes from the idea of wellness, which represents our supportive environment that promotes the well-roundedness of our students. Traditionally each graduation ceremony begins with a reminder of the historic purpose of the university, to “study for light to bless with light.” This idea lives and breathes at the University, embodying a supportive, inclusive, and empowering community. This is a name that reflects our founders’ vision of excellence, positive transformation, and brighter futures.

Wynbright

The first part of Wynbright comes from the Old English word for the letter W. Borrowing on this history, we pair it with bright. Traditionally each graduation ceremony begins with a reminder of the historic purpose of the university, to “study for light to bless with light.” This idea lives and breathes at the University, embodying a supportive, inclusive, and empowering community. This is a name that reflects our founders’ vision of excellence, positive transformation, and brighter futures.

The university’s website states the current name – Mississippi University for Women – does not effectively reflect the best marketing strategy to incorporate male students, which is why, in part, a new name is being sought.

