Key Coast Economic Development Organizations Announce Strategic Collaboration

By: Frank Corder - January 26, 2024

The Gulf Coast Business Council and area economic development groups from across the Coast commit to work closer together on legislative priorities and more to better the region.

For years, communities and economic development entities on the Mississippi Coast have sought to informally partner in efforts to promote the region. The hope has been that a more unified voice in matters of public policy and large-scale development initiatives would wield better results for all involved.

On Friday, those sentiments were formalized with the signing of Strategic Regional Alignment Agreements between the Gulf Coast Business Council (GCBC) and area key economic groups from across the Coast.

The regional partners signing on to collaborate with GCBC are Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, Pascagoula Port Authority, Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission, State Port of Gulfport, Mississippi Enterprise for Technology, Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, Gulf Regional Planning Commission, and Coastal Mississippi.  

Members of the Coastal legislature delegation are also at the table working with these entities on important economic and community development issues in the area. 

At a press conference announcing the signed agreements hosted by GCBC, Council President and CEO Jamie Miller said the written acknowledgements of the partnerships between the parties involved shows the importance of working together for the betterment of the Coast as a whole.

“The economic future of our region is too important not to work collaboratively with other regional organizations dedicated to growing our economy and improving the quality of life,” said Miller. 

The GCBC said the agreements provide a framework for how the organizations will work together on legislative priorities, data sharing and communication. One of the goals of the agreements will be to highlight the region’s competitive advantages and pursue new ones.

“The Mississippi Gulf Coast has a diverse economy made up of many sectors, including aerospace, shipbuilding, financial services, gaming, tourism and military,” Miller said. “We will all have greater success by working together.”

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
