Republicans pick up seats in Mississippi House, hold the line in state Senate

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, confers with Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi Republicans will continue their supermajority in both legislative chambers when they return to the Capitol in January.
Mississippi Republicans held a supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature ahead of General Election. That did not change when the smoke cleared and ballots were counted on Tuesday.
Mississippi House Republicans grew their supermajority by picking up two seats, bringing their total to 79 out of the 122 members. Democrats will hold 41 seats in the chamber. Two Independents also won re-election.
In all, there were 30 contested House races in the General Election, with Republicans winning 20, Democrats taking 9, and an Independent incumbent claiming the other victory.
Speaker Philip Gunn did not seek re-election. He looks to hand the gavel to his Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White. The House Republican Caucus is set to meet later this month to make White’s nomination as Speaker official ahead of lawmakers returning to Jackson, allowing him time to set committees and name prospective chairmen.
Mississippi Senate Republicans will continue to hold a 36 to 16 majority in the chamber over their Democrat counterparts. Of the 14 contested Senate races on Tuesday, 9 were won by Republicans and 5 went to Democrats.
Of note, one incumbent State Senator lost his re-election bid. With 95% of precincts reporting, former Democrat turned Independent Kelvin Butler has 39.4% of the vote while Democrat Gary Brumfield has 50%. The Senate District 38 race featured four candidates.
Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann cruised to re-election after a rough and tumble primary. He will again be tasked with naming committees and chairmen for the next term.
Below is a recap of each contested Mississippi House and Senate race:
HOUSE
District 3
- Incumbent Tracy Arnold (R): 80%
- Jimmy Russell (D): 20%
District 4
- Incumbent Joey Steverson (R): 88%
- Donald Scott (L): 12%
District 6
- Justin Keen (R): 59%
- Michael Chandler (D): 39%
- Amos Thompson (L): 2%
District 7
- Kimberly Remak (R): 60%
- Gail Lyons (D): 40%
District 9
- Incumbent Cedric Burnett (D): 71%
- Randy Denton (R): 29%
District 12
- Incumbent Clay Deweese (R): 62.5%
- Donna Niewiaroski (D): 37.5%
District 23
- Andy Stepp (R): 72%
- Danny Lampley (D): 16%
- Andy Clark (I): 12%
District 24
- Incumbent Jeffery Hale (R): 67%
- David Olds (D): 33%
District 40
- Incumbent Hester Jackson-McCray (D): 66%
- Jacob Hisaw (R): 34%
District 41
- Incumbent Kabir Karriem (D): 79%
- Claude Simpson (L): 21%
District 42
- Incumbent Carl Mickens (D): 88.5%
- Shantell Stevens (L): 11.5%
District 44
- Incumbent Scott Bounds (R): 90%
- Phillip Pope (L): 10%
District 45
- Keith Jackson (D): 55%
- Michael Cassidy (R): 38%
- Trent Rickles (I): 7%
District 49
- Incumbent Willie Bailey (D): 83%
- Stacy Smith (L): 17%
District 52
- Incumbent Bill Kinkade (R): 61%
- Dianne Black (D): 39%
District 56
- Clay Mansell (R): 66%
- Sharon Moman (D): 34%
District 64
- Incumbent Shanda Yates (I): 62%
- Amile Wilson (R): 38%
District 75
- Celeste Hurst (R): 74%
- Ryshonda Harper Beechem (I): 26%
District 76
- Incumbent Gregory Holloway (D): 73%
- Rickey Smylie (R): 27%
District 85
- Incumbent Jeffery Harness (D): 79%
- Michael Longenecker (L): 21%
District 86
- Incumbent Shane Barnett (R): 65.5%
- Annita Bonner (D): 34.5%
District 91
- Incumbent Bob Evans (D): 69%
- Steve Moreman (R): 31%
District 97
- Incumbent Sam Mims (R): 70%
- Ben Thompson (D): 30%
District 99
- Incumbent Bill Pigott (R): 84%
- Gregory Fortenberry (G): 16%
District 104
- Incumbent Larry Byrd (R): 87%
- Melissa Brady (L): 13%
District 105
- Elliot Burch (R): 83%
- Matthew Daves (D): 17%
District 114
- Incumbent Jeffrey Guice (R): 82%
- Casey Whitehead (L): 18%
District 120
- Incumbent Richard Bennett (R): 81%
- Cameron Roberson (L): 19%
District 121
- Incumbent Carolyn Crawford (R): 64%
- John DeDeaux (D): 36%
District 122
- Incumbent Brent Anderson (R): 79%
- Brice Phillips (L): 21%
SENATE
District 2
- Incumbent David Parker (R): 57%
- Pam Hamner (D): 43%
District 4
- Incumbent Rita Parks (R): 77%
- Jon Newcomb (I): 23%
District 7
- Incumbent Hob Bryan (D): 54%
- Robert Mitchell (R): 44%
- Lesley Smith (L): 2%
District 10
- Incumbent Neil Whaley (R): 61%
- Andre DeBerry (D): 39%
District 19
- Incumbent Kevin Blackwell (R): 66%
- Sandy Kerr (D): 34%
District 22
- Incumbent Joseph Thomas (D): 58%
- Chastity Magyar (R): 42%
District 24
- Incumbent David Jordan (D): 54%
- Marty Evans (R): 35%
- Curressia Brown (I): 11%
District 29
- Incumbent David Blount (D): 77.5%
- Michael Carson (R): 22.5%
District 38
- Gary Brumfield (D): 50%
- Incumbent Kelvin Butler (I): 39%
- Willye Powell (I): 8%
- Trischell Veal (L): 2.5%
District 40
- Incumbent Angela Hill (R): 81%
- Thomas Lehr (D): 19%
District 47
- Incumbent Joseph Seymour (R): 86%
- George Uram (I): 14%
District 48
- Incumbent Mike Thompson (R): 72%
- Matthew Adams (L): 28%
District 49
- Incumbent Joel Carter (R): 70.5%
- Glen Lewis (L): 29.5%
District 51
- Incumbent Jeremy England (R): 76%
- Lynn Bowker (L): 14%
- Artis Burney (G): 10%