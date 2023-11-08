Republicans pick up seats in Mississippi House, hold the line in state Senate

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, left, confers with Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White, R-West, during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi Republicans will continue their supermajority in both legislative chambers when they return to the Capitol in January.

Mississippi Republicans held a supermajority in both chambers of the Legislature ahead of General Election. That did not change when the smoke cleared and ballots were counted on Tuesday.

Mississippi House Republicans grew their supermajority by picking up two seats, bringing their total to 79 out of the 122 members. Democrats will hold 41 seats in the chamber. Two Independents also won re-election.

In all, there were 30 contested House races in the General Election, with Republicans winning 20, Democrats taking 9, and an Independent incumbent claiming the other victory.

Speaker Philip Gunn did not seek re-election. He looks to hand the gavel to his Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White. The House Republican Caucus is set to meet later this month to make White’s nomination as Speaker official ahead of lawmakers returning to Jackson, allowing him time to set committees and name prospective chairmen.

Mississippi Senate Republicans will continue to hold a 36 to 16 majority in the chamber over their Democrat counterparts. Of the 14 contested Senate races on Tuesday, 9 were won by Republicans and 5 went to Democrats.

Of note, one incumbent State Senator lost his re-election bid. With 95% of precincts reporting, former Democrat turned Independent Kelvin Butler has 39.4% of the vote while Democrat Gary Brumfield has 50%. The Senate District 38 race featured four candidates.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann cruised to re-election after a rough and tumble primary. He will again be tasked with naming committees and chairmen for the next term.

Below is a recap of each contested Mississippi House and Senate race:

HOUSE

District 3

Incumbent Tracy Arnold (R): 80%

Jimmy Russell (D): 20%

District 4

Incumbent Joey Steverson (R): 88%

Donald Scott (L): 12%

District 6

Justin Keen (R): 59%

Michael Chandler (D): 39%

Amos Thompson (L): 2%

District 7

Kimberly Remak (R): 60%

Gail Lyons (D): 40%

District 9

Incumbent Cedric Burnett (D): 71%

Randy Denton (R): 29%

District 12

Incumbent Clay Deweese (R): 62.5%

Donna Niewiaroski (D): 37.5%

District 23

Andy Stepp (R): 72%

Danny Lampley (D): 16%

Andy Clark (I): 12%

District 24

Incumbent Jeffery Hale (R): 67%

David Olds (D): 33%

District 40

Incumbent Hester Jackson-McCray (D): 66%

Jacob Hisaw (R): 34%

District 41

Incumbent Kabir Karriem (D): 79%

Claude Simpson (L): 21%

District 42

Incumbent Carl Mickens (D): 88.5%

Shantell Stevens (L): 11.5%

District 44

Incumbent Scott Bounds (R): 90%

Phillip Pope (L): 10%

District 45

Keith Jackson (D): 55%

Michael Cassidy (R): 38%

Trent Rickles (I): 7%

District 49

Incumbent Willie Bailey (D): 83%

Stacy Smith (L): 17%

District 52

Incumbent Bill Kinkade (R): 61%

Dianne Black (D): 39%

District 56

Clay Mansell (R): 66%

Sharon Moman (D): 34%

District 64

Incumbent Shanda Yates (I): 62%

Amile Wilson (R): 38%

District 75

Celeste Hurst (R): 74%

Ryshonda Harper Beechem (I): 26%

District 76

Incumbent Gregory Holloway (D): 73%

Rickey Smylie (R): 27%

District 85

Incumbent Jeffery Harness (D): 79%

Michael Longenecker (L): 21%

District 86

Incumbent Shane Barnett (R): 65.5%

Annita Bonner (D): 34.5%

District 91

Incumbent Bob Evans (D): 69%

Steve Moreman (R): 31%

District 97

Incumbent Sam Mims (R): 70%

Ben Thompson (D): 30%

District 99

Incumbent Bill Pigott (R): 84%

Gregory Fortenberry (G): 16%

District 104

Incumbent Larry Byrd (R): 87%

Melissa Brady (L): 13%

District 105

Elliot Burch (R): 83%

Matthew Daves (D): 17%

District 114

Incumbent Jeffrey Guice (R): 82%

Casey Whitehead (L): 18%

District 120

Incumbent Richard Bennett (R): 81%

Cameron Roberson (L): 19%

District 121

Incumbent Carolyn Crawford (R): 64%

John DeDeaux (D): 36%

District 122

Incumbent Brent Anderson (R): 79%

Brice Phillips (L): 21%

SENATE

District 2

Incumbent David Parker (R): 57%

Pam Hamner (D): 43%

District 4

Incumbent Rita Parks (R): 77%

Jon Newcomb (I): 23%

District 7

Incumbent Hob Bryan (D): 54%

Robert Mitchell (R): 44%

Lesley Smith (L): 2%

District 10

Incumbent Neil Whaley (R): 61%

Andre DeBerry (D): 39%

District 19

Incumbent Kevin Blackwell (R): 66%

Sandy Kerr (D): 34%

District 22

Incumbent Joseph Thomas (D): 58%

Chastity Magyar (R): 42%

District 24

Incumbent David Jordan (D): 54%

Marty Evans (R): 35%

Curressia Brown (I): 11%

District 29

Incumbent David Blount (D): 77.5%

Michael Carson (R): 22.5%

District 38

Gary Brumfield (D): 50%

Incumbent Kelvin Butler (I): 39%

Willye Powell (I): 8%

Trischell Veal (L): 2.5%

District 40

Incumbent Angela Hill (R): 81%

Thomas Lehr (D): 19%

District 47

Incumbent Joseph Seymour (R): 86%

George Uram (I): 14%

District 48

Incumbent Mike Thompson (R): 72%

Matthew Adams (L): 28%

District 49

Incumbent Joel Carter (R): 70.5%

Glen Lewis (L): 29.5%

District 51