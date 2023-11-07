Skip to content
DOJ Civil Rights Division monitoring Madison, Panola counties this Election Day

By: Frank Corder - November 7, 2023

No reason was given by DOJ as to why they chose Madison and Panola counties.

On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department announced that it plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in several jurisdictions in four states for the November 7 general election.

Among the locales the DOJ will have monitors are Madison County and Panola County, Mississippi, as the state holds its General Election on Tuesday.

“The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot,” the DOJ said in a statement. “The division regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with the federal civil rights laws in elections in communities all across the country. In addition, the division also deploys federal observers from the Office of Personnel Management, where authorized by federal court order.”

The DOJ Civil Rights Division’s Voting Section enforces the civil provisions of federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, the National Voter Registration Act, the Help America Vote Act, the Civil Rights Acts and the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

