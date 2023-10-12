Skip to content
Senator Wicker discusses the deadly attacks in Israel, U.S. response

By: Frank Corder - October 12, 2023
Senator Roger Wicker

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Wicker is the ranking Republican member on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He says the war in Israel spotlights the need for the U.S. to secure its southern border.

In an interview on Thursday, Mississippi’s senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker joined Magnolia Tribune to discuss the ongoing situation in Israel.

Wicker, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, offers his thoughts on the deadly attacks by Hamas, protests in the U.S., the heightened need to close the southern border, and more.

He also highlights the ribbon cutting on the new Ocean Aero Headquarters which will provide jobs to Mississippians and the Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Watch the interview below:

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
