Senator Wicker discusses the deadly attacks in Israel, U.S. response

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Wicker is the ranking Republican member on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He says the war in Israel spotlights the need for the U.S. to secure its southern border.

In an interview on Thursday, Mississippi’s senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker joined Magnolia Tribune to discuss the ongoing situation in Israel.

Wicker, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, offers his thoughts on the deadly attacks by Hamas, protests in the U.S., the heightened need to close the southern border, and more.

He also highlights the ribbon cutting on the new Ocean Aero Headquarters which will provide jobs to Mississippians and the Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Watch the interview below: