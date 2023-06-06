Skip to content
Zaxby’s opening in Meridian bringing 65 jobs to the area

By: Frank Corder - June 6, 2023

Zaxby's new location in Meridian (Photo from Zaxby's)

Franchise owner Samuel Thomason is a Mississippi resident. He owns multiple Zaxby’s restaurants in the state.

Meridian is getting its first Zaxby’s next week, providing the local community with an economic boost as the chicken chain brings 65 jobs to the area.

The new restaurant in Meridian will be located at 520 MS-19 South. It is owned and operated by MMS Chicken, Inc. and will open for drive-thru and dine-in on Monday, June 12.

The company says the new location is a roughly 2,900-square-foot restaurant. It will feature Zaxby’s iconic farmhouse-style design with a white exterior and new back-of-house equipment. The location will provide indoor seating available for up to 59 guests and offer expedited drive-thru service with a new double drive-thru layout for faster pay and pickup.

“We’re eager to finally open our doors and welcome the Meridian community to come and enjoy our delicious chicken fingers and wings,” said Samuel Thomason, owner of MMS Chicken, Inc, in a release announcing the opening. “The opening of the restaurant has been a long time coming since early plans to open a location in Meridian developed back in 2014. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of and serve the Meridian community, not only with our phenomenal chicken, but also our community involvement.”

Thomason is a Mississippi resident and a seasoned franchisee. He owns multiple Zaxby’s restaurants in the state.

The new Meridian location will offer first responders in uniform and active service personnel with valid military ID 10% off their order.

Zaxby’s was founded in 1990 and has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states. The company is headquartered in Athens, Georgia.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
