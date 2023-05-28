Skip to content
Mind of Ramirez: The Gift of Fallen Soldiers

By: Michael Ramirez - May 28, 2023

Michael Ramirez reminds us that Memorial Day is more than a day off work, or hot dogs on a grill. Memorial Day is remembering that our freedom was bought at a tremendous price.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
