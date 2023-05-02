Skip to content
New Mississippi license plate to roll out in January 2024

By: Frank Corder - May 2, 2023

A Starkville resident’s design was selected as the winner following a call for public submissions.

A new standard license plate has now been approved in Mississippi following a design contest that received over 400 submissions in November 2022.

The winning submission, shown above, was designed by Leah Frances Eaton of Starkville, Mississippi, and was selected by the License Tag Commission consisting of the Governor, Commissioner of Revenue, State Treasurer, and Attorney General.

The new Mississippi license plate will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.

“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians was well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.”

In November 2022, the design contest kicked off for Mississippians to help redesign the standard license plate. The redesign is typically handled by the License Tag Commission but this time it was opened for public input in a similar manner as was done when the state flag was redesigned.

License plate designs in Mississippi are determined every five years. The current design with the brownish tint background has been widely unpopular since its inception.

About the Author(s)
Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
