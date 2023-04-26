New law increases the statute of limitations on bribery

The legislation’s author believes the change will help “ferret out public corruption.”

On April 17th, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed over ninety bills into law, including House Bill 405. Under the legislation, the statute of limitations on bribery increased from three years to five years. The act will take effect on July 1, 2023.

H.B. 405 amended Mississippi Code to provide that an offense of conspiracy shall bear the same statute of limitation as the crime the defendant is accused of conspiring to commit.

Governor Reeves said public officials convicted of bribery deserve to go to prison.

“It’s really as simple as that,” Reeves said. “I signed this legislation to make it easier for the state of Mississippi to go after those who violate the public’s trust.”

State Representative Nick Bain, the author of the legislation, said the change “is an important necessary tool in the toolbox that will help ferret out public corruption.”

H.B. 405 was among the pieces of legislation that State Auditor Shad White had championed during the 2023 legislative session. White said this new law is important because white-collar crime gets more and more complex every year.

“It takes time to unravel the schemes when someone steals taxpayer money. Now Mississippi’s bribery statute of limitations matches federal law and gives my investigators more time to uncover theft,” Auditor White said. “Thank you to Gov. Reeves and the lawmakers who worked on this bill. With their help, we are sending a message that theft of your money carries serious consequences.”

