Mind of Ramirez: Biden’s Age
By: Michael Ramirez - April 26, 2023
Michael Ramirez takes on President Biden’s announcement that he will seek a second term. Questions about Biden’s fitness for office have mounted in recent months. If re-elected, he will be 82 when sworn into office.
About the Author(s)
Michael Ramirez
Michael Ramirez has won two Pulitzer Prizes, in 1994 and again in 2008, for his editorial cartoons. He is a senior editor and the editorial cartoonist for Investor's Business Daily. He is formerly the editorial cartoonist for the Los Angeles Times, The Memphis Commercial Appeal, and a contributing cartoonist for USA Today. His work appears at Magnolia Tribune through a syndication agreement.
