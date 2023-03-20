Skip to content
How Sweet it is for Ole Miss Women’s Basketball

By: Frank Corder - March 20, 2023

(Photo from Ole Miss Women's Basketball on Twitter - March 19, 2023)

The Rebels take down 1-seed Stanford to advance to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team is living the sweet life after taking down No. 1 seed Stanford in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The No. 8 seed Rebels knocked off the Cardinals 54-49 at the Maples Center to advance to its first Sweet Sixteen since 2007 and 11th overall. It is the team’s first win against a No. 1 seed in seven tries.

Three Rebels finished in double-digits while shooting at 45% from beyond the arc. Ole Miss outrebounded Stanford 44 to 39 and had 20 offensive rebounds.

While the Rebels maintained the lead much of the game, eight consecutive points from the Cardinals tied the game up in the fourth quarter for first time since the first quarter with the clock dwindling down to close to a minute left.

But a game winning steal from Ole Miss’ Myah Taylor followed by a made free throw from Madison Scott gave the Rebels the win.

The Rebels await their opponent and will face the winner of Louisville versus Texas in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday (March 24) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seatle.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications such as the Daily Caller. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
