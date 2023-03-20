How Sweet it is for Ole Miss Women’s Basketball

The Rebels take down 1-seed Stanford to advance to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team is living the sweet life after taking down No. 1 seed Stanford in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The No. 8 seed Rebels knocked off the Cardinals 54-49 at the Maples Center to advance to its first Sweet Sixteen since 2007 and 11th overall. It is the team’s first win against a No. 1 seed in seven tries.

Three Rebels finished in double-digits while shooting at 45% from beyond the arc. Ole Miss outrebounded Stanford 44 to 39 and had 20 offensive rebounds.

While the Rebels maintained the lead much of the game, eight consecutive points from the Cardinals tied the game up in the fourth quarter for first time since the first quarter with the clock dwindling down to close to a minute left.

But a game winning steal from Ole Miss’ Myah Taylor followed by a made free throw from Madison Scott gave the Rebels the win.

The Rebels await their opponent and will face the winner of Louisville versus Texas in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday (March 24) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seatle.