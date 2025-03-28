Queen’s Reward: “Mead” in Mississippi

Sipping mead from Queen’s Reward is like tasting a piece of history in the making.

Queen’s Reward, Mississippi’s first and only meadery, is in Tupelo, where owners Geoff and Jeri Carter reside. They pride themselves on high-quality mead made with Mississippi honey.

The Carters’ journey from a former elementary school teacher and a professional at Hyperion Technology Group to successful meadery owners is a testament to the power of passion and dedication. Their thriving business, once a hobby, is now a source of inspiration for many.

“My husband and I used to make alcohol at home for fun.” shared Jeri. “We used wine kits, and we got good at it. So we decided to make some by ourselves without a wine kit, and this is how our journey began.”

In 2012, Jeri scoured several wine recipes. Most required grapes, and grapes do not grow well in Mississippi. She then came across a recipe for making wine with honey called mead.

“I went to the store and bought some honey, and we made mead for the first time,” Jeri laughed. “We thought it tasted good but wanted to compare it to another product. I went to a liquor store to buy some mead and realized there was no mead in Mississippi. It was then that we saw an opportunity.”

In 2016, Jeri was still teaching full-time, and it just so happened that the first-ever American-Made Mead Makers Conference was held during Spring Break. The Carters seized the opportunity and attended the conference. There, they sampled other meads and quickly realized their product was, in fact, in the ballpark of these other meads. Following the conference, they entered their mead into an International Mead Competition in New Hampshire and won second and third place.

“Queen’s Reward officially became a business in 2016, and our man cave became a mead cave,” Jeri joked.

In 2018, the beautiful space that is now Queen’s Reward on McCullough Blvd in Tupelo was opened, and it is now a King City staple. Special events are planned throughout the year, including trivia nights and fundraisers for local charities. When visiting the meadery, you can bring your own food, or enjoy one of the charcuterie boards from their food menu that perfectly complements the meads.

(Photo from Queen’s Reward)

“We opened our space in 2018,” Jeri said. “I had planned to continue teaching; this was supposed to be a retirement gig. We opened our doors the weekend school got out for summer break, and we became very busy, very fast.”

Jeri went from classroom teacher to “Queen Bee” with a product distributed in liquor stores all over Mississippi and parts of Alabama. Queen’s Reward also ships to 40 other states.

“We have brought a product to market that no one knew about,” Jeri said. “That’s brought about some unusual and exciting challenges. But the good thing about it is once people sample it, it will sell. We’ve already exceeded my expectations.”

(Photo from Queen’s Reward)

Queen’s Reward is a native winery because it uses 100% pure Mississippi honey, a state agricultural product.

The Carters’ pioneering spirit and dedication to their craft have led to the creation of a unique product and positive changes in the state’s liquor laws. Their journey is a source of pride for the local community.

“We have been fortunate to work with local lawmakers as we build our business in Mississippi,” Jeri said. A neat side of this process that I never anticipated was being able to influence future businesses in our state.”

Queen’s Reward offers diverse mead options, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you prefer sweet or something more adventurous, their mead will surely delight you with its unique and delectable taste. And if you’re ever in doubt, their fan-favorite slushies are a must-try, promising a refreshing and delightful experience!

(Photo from Queen’s Reward)

Jeri and Geoff Carter take their responsibility as the first Mississippi meadery seriously. They are not just passionate about their product and business but also deeply committed to their home state, instilling a sense of pride and loyalty in their customers.

“We want people to realize that Mississippi is the hospitality state for a reason,” Jeri said enthusiastically. “We have delicious food, wonderful people, a vibrant culture, and we have high quality, local alcohol producers. This is a treasure!”

Queen’s Reward has opened a door for alcohol tourism throughout the state. As they grow their brand, they also desire to expand their presence in Mississippi’s restaurant scene. Many eateries are proud of their locally grown products, so why not offer a mead made with Mississippi honey?

Sipping mead from Queen’s Reward is like tasting a piece of history in the making. Be sure to experience mead in Mississippi.